Design a vibrant 45-second fitness instruction video for busy professionals and fitness beginners, showcasing a quick, energizing morning stretch routine. The visual style should be bright, clean, and encouraging, featuring a minimalist background, complemented by an upbeat yet gentle motivational soundtrack and a clear, calming voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to demonstrate each stretch with perfect form, making it an ideal AI workout video generator for those short on time.

Generate Video