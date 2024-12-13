Produce a compelling 60-second video targeting small business owners and HR managers, demonstrating how to efficiently create engaging financial training for employee development. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining key steps, complemented by uplifting, motivational audio. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capability to transform complex financial literacy topics into easily digestible modules, showcasing how quickly robust online training can be generated.

Generate Video