Imagine producing a 1-minute instructional video designed for financial advisors and their marketing teams, illustrating the core benefits of a new investment product. The visual and audio style should be highly professional and clean, using crisp graphics and an authoritative voiceover to convey complex information clearly. This video will demonstrate the power of a financial services video generator by leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, enabling rapid content creation from existing written materials.

