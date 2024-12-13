Feature Update Video Generator: Boost Product Engagement

Turn scripts into professional feature update videos using Text-to-video from script capability for simple, impactful product announcements.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second explainer video targeting enterprise clients and technical users, detailing the latest enhancements to our AI video generator. Employ clean, sophisticated aesthetics with clear animations and an articulate AI avatar, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars capability, to present complex information in an easily digestible format, emphasizing seamless integration.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a captivating 60-second marketing video telling a compelling product story for creative agencies and product marketers. The visual style should be cinematic and rich, incorporating evocative imagery, accompanied by powerful background music and crisp, well-timed subtitles generated using HeyGen's subtitles/captions capability to enhance the emotional impact and narrative flow.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second internal update video for busy professionals and internal teams, announcing a new platform feature. This video should utilize a straightforward and branded visual style, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes for quick creation, along with a clear, concise text-to-video script that gets straight to the point and ensures critical information is absorbed instantly.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Feature Update Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your product updates into engaging, professional videos in just four simple steps, ensuring your audience stays informed and excited.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by typing or pasting your feature update script into the generator. Our AI will leverage text-to-video capabilities to prepare your content for visual storytelling.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Branding
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates and scenes to match your message. Easily apply your brand's logo and colors using comprehensive branding controls.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Captions
Enhance your video with natural-sounding AI voiceover generation in multiple languages. Automatically add subtitles and captions to ensure your message is accessible to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your feature update video is perfect, utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download it in formats suitable for various platforms, ready for immediate sharing.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Effective Feature Training

Enhance user understanding and retention of new features with interactive and engaging AI-powered training videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video creation?

HeyGen streamlines the process of transforming ideas into high-quality videos using its advanced AI video generator technology. It empowers users to produce professional-looking content, from innovative product video creation to engaging social media videos, with remarkable ease.

Can I customize videos generated by HeyGen to match my brand's identity?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, select custom fonts, and apply precise brand colors to every video. You can also leverage a wide array of video templates and personalize every aspect to ensure complete brand consistency.

What is the fastest way to generate a feature update video with HeyGen?

HeyGen makes creating feature update videos incredibly efficient. Simply utilize the text-to-video or script to video maker functionality to transform your written content into a professional video rapidly, often in minutes, complete with realistic AI avatars and sophisticated voiceover generation.

What types of marketing videos can HeyGen help me produce?

HeyGen is a versatile tool, enabling the creation of diverse marketing videos, including captivating explainer videos, informative tutorial videos, and compelling video ads. Its powerful AI video generator capabilities help you effectively visualize ideas and tell your unique product story.

