Feature Release Video Generator: Launch Updates Faster

Create professional product launch videos in minutes with customizable templates and effortless voiceover generation.

Craft a 30-second, fast-paced and modern video tailored for marketing teams launching a new product feature. The visuals should be dynamic with upbeat background music, showcasing how quickly social media videos can be produced. The narrative will highlight how HeyGen's text-to-video from script and customizable templates empower rapid creation, solidifying its role as a premier feature release video generator.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second, sleek and detailed product overview video, specifically for product managers and designers illustrating nuanced updates. Employ a professional voiceover and crisp visuals that dive into the specifics of a new feature. This video should emphasize HeyGen's strength as an AI video generator and product video maker, demonstrating how AI avatars can animate dynamic characters with ease, complemented by high-quality voiceover generation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second, engaging storytelling video, ideal for content creators and educators aiming to communicate complex ideas or product narratives. The visual style should be cinematic and inspiring, with emotive background music. The video will illustrate a seamless script to video process, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to craft a compelling narrative, while also utilizing subtitles/captions to enhance reach and accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Envision a 30-second, corporate and direct promotional video crafted for enterprise marketing and product teams, highlighting efficiency in their video production pipeline. The visuals should be clean and professional, with clear, authoritative audio. This video will showcase how HeyGen’s AI video technology enables the creation of high-quality videos, demonstrating easy aspect-ratio resizing & exports and leveraging its extensive media library/stock support for a polished finish.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Feature Release Video Generator Works

Quickly produce high-quality videos for your latest product updates using AI. Transform scripts into engaging visual content to inform and excite your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing or pasting your compelling script. Leverage the "Text-to-video from script" capability to instantly translate your words into a visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse range of "AI avatars" or customizable templates to visually represent your feature release, ensuring an engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Refine
Enhance your video with "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to maintain consistency. Further customize by generating realistic voiceovers to perfect your message.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Generate and "Export" your polished feature release video in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across all your marketing channels and platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Feature Walkthroughs and Tutorials

Improve user understanding and adoption of new features by creating engaging AI-powered training videos and tutorials.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of high-quality product videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers marketing teams to produce professional, high-quality product videos efficiently. Utilize customizable templates, dynamic characters, and comprehensive branding controls to drive engagement.

Can I transform a script into a dynamic AI video using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily transform any compelling script into a dynamic AI video with sophisticated voiceover generation and AI avatars. This efficient video production method supports a creative flow for various marketing channels.

What branding controls and creative assets does HeyGen offer for video customization?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, including custom logos and color palettes, ensuring your videos align perfectly with your brand identity. Access a rich media library and stock support to enhance your storytelling with diverse styles.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of feature release videos with AI agents?

HeyGen simplifies feature release video generation by enabling the use of realistic AI avatars and dynamic characters to present new functionalities. This allows for rapid prototyping and efficient video production, perfect for marketing teams.

