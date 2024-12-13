Video Maker: Discover New Feature Release Updates

Unlock creative potential with AI editing features and explore HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for seamless video creation.

464/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the future of video creation in this 60-second update video, tailored for marketing professionals eager to streamline their workflow. Discover how HeyGen's Templates & scenes can transform your ideas into polished videos effortlessly. With a focus on collaborative editing, this video is crafted with a sleek, modern aesthetic and a professional voiceover, making it ideal for those who value efficiency and innovation.
Prompt 2
Step into the realm of innovation with our 30-second feature release video, aimed at educators and trainers seeking to enhance their digital content. Experience the power of AI avatars and screen recording, enabling you to create engaging and interactive learning materials. The video employs a clean and educational visual style, complemented by a clear and informative audio narration, highlighting HeyGen's commitment to cutting-edge technology.
Prompt 3
Join us for a 45-second creative journey, designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to make an impact. This video highlights the versatility of HeyGen's media library/stock support, offering a plethora of video templates to suit any brand's needs. With a focus on video effects and aspect-ratio resizing, the video features a bold and energetic visual style, paired with a dynamic soundtrack, ensuring your message stands out in the digital landscape.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Feature Release Update for Video Maker Works

Discover the latest enhancements in our video maker with AI editing features and video templates.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Editing Features
Leverage our advanced AI editing features to streamline your video creation process. These tools help you craft professional-quality videos with ease, enhancing your creative output.
2
Step 2
Choose from Video Templates
Select from a wide range of video templates designed for various purposes, including social media videos. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on personalizing your content.
3
Step 3
Add AI Voiceover
Enhance your videos with AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add professional narration without the need for recording equipment, making your videos more engaging.
4
Step 4
Apply Video Effects
Incorporate stunning video effects to make your content stand out. Our video maker offers a variety of effects that can be easily applied to enhance the visual appeal of your videos.

Use Cases

HeyGen's video maker is perfect for crafting feature release update videos with AI editing features and video templates, ensuring engaging and professional results.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Use AI video tools to craft compelling narratives that highlight customer achievements and success stories.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video creation with AI editing features?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI editing features to streamline the video creation process, offering tools like AI voiceover and text-to-video from script. These capabilities allow users to produce high-quality videos efficiently and creatively.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed to cater to a variety of creative needs, providing users with customizable options that include branding controls and a rich media library. This ensures that each video can be tailored to fit specific brand aesthetics and messaging.

Can HeyGen be used for creating social media videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for creating engaging social media videos. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and a wide array of video effects, users can easily produce content that stands out on any platform.

What collaborative editing features does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen supports collaborative editing, allowing multiple users to work on a project simultaneously. This feature, combined with screen recording and AI avatars, facilitates a seamless and efficient video production workflow.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo