Develop a 45-second training video for L&D teams, specifically for employee onboarding, introducing a new company-wide software update. The video should have a professional and approachable visual style, incorporating pre-designed templates & scenes for quick creation. Ensure the audio is clear and friendly, and include automatic subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility, demonstrating HeyGen as an effective AI Training Video Maker.
Produce an informative 30-second training video update for internal teams on a minor technical process improvement, leveraging the capabilities of a training video generator. The visual style should be direct and clear, using relevant stock media from HeyGen's media library/stock support to illustrate key points. A precise voiceover generation should guide viewers through the update, showing how to automate video production for routine communications.
Craft a punchy 15-second video for social media, offering a quick tip on maximizing productivity using a new app function. The visual style should be bright, energetic, and optimized for mobile viewing, demonstrating HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. An engaging and fast-paced AI voiceover should complement the visuals, making this an excellent example of a short-form AI video generator production.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Feature Release Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative training videos for your latest product features, ensuring your team is always up-to-date and proficient.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting or typing your training script to explain your new feature. Our platform utilizes this text for seamless Text-to-video from script generation.
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to narrate your feature release training. You can also customize scenes and backgrounds to suit your content.
Step 3
Add Visuals & Branding
Enhance your video with relevant images or videos. Apply your Branding controls, including logo and colors, to maintain consistency with your company's guidelines.
Step 4
Export Your Training Video
Review your training video, make any final adjustments, and then export it in the optimal format using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for easy sharing.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Illustrate the real-world impact of new features by generating compelling customer success videos that highlight practical applications and benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling product release videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generator designed to create engaging product videos. Leverage AI Avatars, customizable video templates, and script-to-video functionality to produce cinematic marketing videos with high production value that are visually engaging.

What creative customization options are available for HeyGen videos?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including AI Avatars, dynamic graphics, and a wide selection of video templates. Users can tailor their visual output to create visually engaging and unique content for various platforms, including social media.

Does HeyGen support the creation of cinematic marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create cinematic marketing videos with photorealistic output and high production value. Its AI-powered platform allows for visually engaging content, perfect for product ads and social media campaigns.

How does HeyGen simplify video production for creative content?

HeyGen simplifies video production by automating much of the creative process, from script-to-video generation to AI Voiceover and Captions. Its user-friendly interface and extensive video creation tools enable content creators to produce high-quality videos efficiently.

