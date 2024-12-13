Product Launch Video Maker: Create Impactful Explainer Videos

Produce professional product launch videos quickly using dynamic templates & scenes for maximum impact.

Design a 1-minute promotional video targeting small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how effortlessly they can create professional product launch videos using HeyGen's intuitive interface. The visual style should be clean, professional, and upbeat, featuring animated infographics that highlight the ease of use with pre-built Templates & scenes, ultimately exporting a high-resolution MP4 file.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Explore how to create a 90-second product demo video for product managers and software developers, explaining complex features clearly with a modern, educational, and calm audio style. This video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information and utilize Voiceover generation for consistent, clear narration, making the product demo videos highly engaging and informative by incorporating AI voiceovers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 45-second explainer video aimed at content creators and online educators, focusing on accessibility and engagement. The visual style should be vibrant and dynamic with on-screen text emphasis, using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate content and automatically adding precise AI Captions to ensure broad audience reach for these critical explainer videos.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 2-minute technical training video for corporate trainers and support teams, requiring a detailed, instructive, and visually clear style with step-by-step visuals. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support to integrate relevant B-roll and graphics, while also emphasizing the customization options available within Templates & scenes to perfectly align the training with specific brand guidelines.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Feature Launch Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create compelling feature launch videos with AI. Follow these simple steps to announce your product, engage your audience, and drive excitement.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Kickstart your product launch video by choosing from a variety of professional "video templates", or effortlessly convert your script into a video using our Text-to-video from script feature.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content with AI
Bring your vision to life by personalizing your video. Add engaging narration with AI voiceovers and enrich your "AI product videos" with dynamic visuals and text.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Ensure your video reflects your brand identity. Utilize our Branding controls to seamlessly incorporate your logo, colors, and other "customization options" throughout your launch video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Launch
Once perfected, generate your video with our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Download your high-quality file, ready to share across "social media" and captivate your audience.

Enhance Feature Onboarding & Training

Improve user and internal team understanding of new features with engaging AI-powered training videos, ensuring smooth adoption and high retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of product launch videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes the process of making product launch videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. This allows users to quickly generate professional AI product videos without needing complex traditional video production tools, making HeyGen an efficient product launch video maker.

What customization options are available within HeyGen's video editor?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options within its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing you to tailor every aspect of your product demo videos. You can adjust branding controls, incorporate screen recording, and select from diverse video templates to achieve your desired aesthetic for any explainer videos.

Can HeyGen automatically generate AI voiceovers and captions for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust features for automatic voiceover generation and AI Captions, significantly enhancing your product videos. These integrated AI tools ensure your content is accessible and professional, reaching a wider audience effectively.

What file formats does HeyGen offer for video export?

HeyGen allows you to export your finished AI product videos as a high-resolution MP4 file, ensuring professional quality for various distribution channels. Its versatility supports easy sharing across social media and embedding within product demo videos.

