Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs can finally save time creating impactful announcements with our AI product launch generator. This 45-second video, presented with a friendly, professional voiceover and clean graphics, showcases how easily you can leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to produce engaging content for your product unveilings, making complex tasks simple and efficient.
Marketing Specialists and Content Creators, discover how to automate your GTM content generation and explore diverse promotional ideas with this 60-second video. Employing an informative, sleek visual style with a modern UI demonstration, it highlights how our Product Launch Generator works seamlessly with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to deliver polished, comprehensive launch assets.
For Startups and Marketing Interns, launching a new feature doesn't have to break the bank or consume endless hours. This 30-second energetic video, filled with bright visuals and easy-to-follow steps, shows how our free to use AI-powered tool helps you generate engaging content by utilizing HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support, ensuring your messages are both appealing and cost-effective.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate Product Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-impact video advertisements to announce and promote your new feature.
Craft Engaging Social Launch Content.
Easily create captivating short videos and clips to build buzz and inform your audience on social media.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my product launch content?
HeyGen's AI-powered tool allows you to generate engaging content for your product launch, transforming scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This helps create captivating content that truly captures attention.
Does HeyGen's AI Product Launch Generator save time in video creation?
Absolutely, HeyGen significantly streamlines the video creation process for your product launch plan. Its intuitive interface and text-to-video capabilities help you generate ideas and promotional videos rapidly, saving valuable time.
Can HeyGen automate GTM content generation for new features?
Yes, HeyGen acts as an Automated GTM Content Generator, enabling you to swiftly produce videos for your feature launch. You can leverage templates and branding controls to ensure consistent, professional output for all your go-to-market needs.
What creative assets can HeyGen generate for promotional ideas?
HeyGen empowers you to generate diverse creative assets, from AI-powered videos for launch announcements to engaging content for social media. Utilize AI avatars and custom branding to create highly effective promotional ideas that resonate with your audience.