Feature Launch Generator: Create Engaging Product Announcements

Generate captivating content fast with our AI-powered tool, utilizing text-to-video from script to save time and streamline your launch.

Are you a Product Manager or part of a Marketing Team looking to generate captivating content for your next launch? This 30-second video, featuring fast-paced, dynamic visuals and upbeat music, demonstrates how our feature launch generator can quickly turn your script into an engaging video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, helping you craft compelling promotional ideas effortlessly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Example Prompt 1
Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs can finally save time creating impactful announcements with our AI product launch generator. This 45-second video, presented with a friendly, professional voiceover and clean graphics, showcases how easily you can leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to produce engaging content for your product unveilings, making complex tasks simple and efficient.
Example Prompt 2
Marketing Specialists and Content Creators, discover how to automate your GTM content generation and explore diverse promotional ideas with this 60-second video. Employing an informative, sleek visual style with a modern UI demonstration, it highlights how our Product Launch Generator works seamlessly with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to deliver polished, comprehensive launch assets.
Example Prompt 3
For Startups and Marketing Interns, launching a new feature doesn't have to break the bank or consume endless hours. This 30-second energetic video, filled with bright visuals and easy-to-follow steps, shows how our free to use AI-powered tool helps you generate engaging content by utilizing HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support, ensuring your messages are both appealing and cost-effective.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How feature launch generator Works

Instantly generate compelling product launch plans, marketing content, and promotional ideas with our AI-powered tool, saving you valuable time and effort.

1
Step 1
Select Your Launch Details
Begin by providing key information about your new feature or product. Our AI product launch generator uses these inputs to understand your needs.
2
Step 2
Choose Content Outputs
Determine the type of content you need, such as a launch announcement email, social media posts, or a video script. Our Automated GTM Content Generator will tailor the output.
3
Step 3
Create Captivating Content
With a single click, our AI-powered agent will generate engaging and captivating content based on your specifications, ready for review.
4
Step 4
Export Your Plan
Download your complete feature launch plan, promotional ideas, or content assets. This AI-powered tool streamlines your workflow to save time.

Use Cases

Enhance Internal Feature Training

.

Develop engaging and effective training videos to ensure your team understands and can support new features.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product launch content?

HeyGen's AI-powered tool allows you to generate engaging content for your product launch, transforming scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This helps create captivating content that truly captures attention.

Does HeyGen's AI Product Launch Generator save time in video creation?

Absolutely, HeyGen significantly streamlines the video creation process for your product launch plan. Its intuitive interface and text-to-video capabilities help you generate ideas and promotional videos rapidly, saving valuable time.

Can HeyGen automate GTM content generation for new features?

Yes, HeyGen acts as an Automated GTM Content Generator, enabling you to swiftly produce videos for your feature launch. You can leverage templates and branding controls to ensure consistent, professional output for all your go-to-market needs.

What creative assets can HeyGen generate for promotional ideas?

HeyGen empowers you to generate diverse creative assets, from AI-powered videos for launch announcements to engaging content for social media. Utilize AI avatars and custom branding to create highly effective promotional ideas that resonate with your audience.

