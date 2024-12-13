feature launch ad video maker: Create Stunning Promos

Effortlessly create captivating feature launch ad videos. Transform your script into engaging visuals using Text-to-video from script for rapid brand growth.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a marketing agency needing to rapidly scale their video ad creative output for various clients. This 45-second video will be fast-paced and professional, demonstrating how HeyGen's Templates & scenes and AI avatars, combined with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, empower performance marketers to generate numerous video variants efficiently for social media platforms. The audio will be crisp and confident, matching the professional aesthetic.
Example Prompt 2
How can e-commerce businesses enhance their brand awareness with captivating short-form videos? Develop a snappy 15-second clip that, with bright, trending social media aesthetics and engaging background music, illustrates how simple it is to create engaging content using HeyGen's AI avatars and automatic Subtitles/captions. The voiceover, generated by AI voices, will quickly highlight a key product benefit.
Example Prompt 3
A product manager aims to unveil their latest innovation with an impactful product launch video. This 60-second, polished and explanatory video would meticulously showcase the new offering's features through crisp visuals sourced from the Media library/stock support, complemented by an authoritative voiceover generated using Text-to-video from script, ensuring every detail is conveyed effectively to foster strong brand awareness.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Feature Launch Ad Video Maker Works

Quickly create compelling video ads for your new features, capturing audience attention and driving engagement with intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed "video templates" to kickstart your feature launch ad creation process.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script
Write or paste your ad script and leverage advanced "AI voices" to generate natural-sounding narration for your video.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Enhancements
Incorporate dynamic "animations" and rich media from our library to highlight your feature's benefits and key selling points.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Optimize your ad for various platforms by exporting in suitable formats for "short-form videos" and social media channels.

Use Cases

Share Compelling Customer Stories

Develop engaging AI videos to showcase customer success, building trust and credibility for your new features or products.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my feature launch ad videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create captivating feature launch ad videos using AI avatars and a comprehensive library of video templates. Our platform simplifies the production of high-quality, engaging video ad creatives, ensuring your product launch video stands out.

Is it possible to fully customize video ads within HeyGen to match my brand?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to instantly customize your video ads with your brand's specific colors, logos, and fonts. This ensures all your video ad creatives consistently reinforce brand awareness across every campaign.

What advanced AI features does HeyGen offer for creating impactful video ads?

HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI avatars and realistic AI voices to generate dynamic and impactful video ads from text-to-video scripts. These features enable rapid ad creation, support diverse video variants, and facilitate content localization for broader reach.

Does HeyGen support the creation of diverse video ad formats for social media?

Absolutely. HeyGen is optimized for producing broadcast-ready video ads and short-form videos adaptable for various social media platforms. With intuitive editing tools and aspect-ratio resizing, you can effortlessly create and export multiple video variants for Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

