Create compelling interactive product demos with ease, leveraging AI avatars to explain features clearly and effectively.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a clear, professional 60-second feature demonstration video showcasing how product managers can easily create engaging "how-to" guides with HeyGen's video templates. This video should adopt an informative and structured visual style, using split screens and animated text to highlight key steps. The audio will be a calm, authoritative voiceover, directly addressing sales enablement teams and product specialists who need to quickly produce consistent, high-quality product demo videos.
Example Prompt 2
For customer success teams, a friendly, explanatory 45-second video could effectively illustrate the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability. The visual elements should be approachable, utilizing simple, clean graphics alongside a friendly AI voiceover generated directly from a script. This content aims to show how L&D and customer support personnel can effectively transform written content into engaging training materials, enhancing customer success through clear communication.
Example Prompt 3
International marketing teams require a dynamic, globally-minded 60-second video that highlights HeyGen's ability to create interactive product demos suitable for cross-device functionality. With a vibrant and cosmopolitan visual style, this video could rapidly switch between different device screens while featuring accurate Subtitles/captions in multiple languages. The audio should consist of inspiring background music with a concise voiceover, demonstrating how global sales teams can effectively reach diverse audiences with tailored video content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a feature demonstration video generator Works

Quickly create engaging product demo videos that effectively showcase your features and captivate your audience, from concept to export.

Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting from a variety of professional video templates to kickstart your feature demonstration, ensuring a polished look from the start.
Step 2
Record or Add Content
Effortlessly capture your screen with the integrated screen recorder to highlight specific product functionalities and user interactions clearly.
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Refine your video using the built-in video editor, adding AI voiceovers or adjusting scenes to perfectly convey your product's value proposition.
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your high-quality feature demonstration video as an MP4, ready for sharing across all your marketing and sales channels to impress stakeholders.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Illustrate Product Value through Customer Success

Develop compelling AI videos that showcase customer success stories, effectively demonstrating how your product's features solve real-world problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative process for product demo videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video creation platform, offering a wide array of video templates and AI presenters to generate compelling feature demonstration videos. You can easily apply custom branding to ensure your product demo videos align perfectly with your brand's aesthetic.

Can I create engaging product demo videos with AI presenters using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to produce professional product demo videos featuring realistic AI presenters. Simply convert your script to video with text-to-video functionality, bringing your product demonstrations to life.

What editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for refining my product demonstration videos?

HeyGen features a robust built-in video editor with a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, allowing you to seamlessly integrate elements and refine your content. You can also leverage AI voiceovers and easily export your finished projects as high-quality MP4 files for immediate use.

Beyond creation, how does HeyGen help manage video branding?

HeyGen supports custom branding, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors to ensure consistency across all your product demo videos. This helps build stronger brand recognition and supports overall customer success with your content.

