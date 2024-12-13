Create a 1-minute instructional video designed for technical product managers, demonstrating the seamless workflow of using HeyGen as an AI video maker. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing clean screen recordings and on-screen text overlays to highlight key steps. A clear, articulate voiceover will guide the viewer through the process of generating a video using the "Text-to-video from script" capability, showcasing how a simple script transforms into a polished feature breakdown video with minimal effort.

Generate Video