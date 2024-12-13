Feature Announcement Video Generator: Launch Products Faster

Generate captivating product update announcement videos effortlessly. Utilize AI avatars to bring your new features to life and engage your audience.

Develop a 1-minute video prompt targeting busy product managers and marketing leads, showcasing HeyGen's power as a feature announcement video generator. The visual style should be crisp and modern with slick animated text overlays, complemented by a friendly, articulate AI voiceover. Emphasize how the Text-to-video from script capability transforms simple text into polished AI video maker content, simplifying new feature rollouts.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Generate a 45-second video prompt for small business owners and content creators, demonstrating the ease of creating product update announcement videos. The video should employ a vibrant, accessible visual aesthetic featuring diverse AI avatars presenting the updates, accompanied by upbeat background music and clear AI voiceovers. Highlight the impact of HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation for quickly producing engaging content.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 90-second video prompt designed for international marketing teams and global product managers, illustrating how HeyGen enhances product video maker capabilities for diverse audiences. The visual style should be sophisticated and clean, subtly demonstrating multiple language options with multilingual subtitles appearing smoothly, and an authoritative AI voice. Focus on the seamless integration of Subtitles/captions for global reach with any new feature announcement.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 30-second video prompt tailored for fast-paced marketing agencies and SaaS companies, focusing on rapid, on-brand product video maker content. This prompt should feature a quick-cut, energetic visual presentation with dynamic scene transitions, derived from Templates & scenes, and modern branding elements, driven by an enthusiastic AI voice. Showcase how HeyGen's video templates allow users to quickly generate professional feature announcement videos with minimal effort.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Feature Announcement Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging product announcement videos with AI, customizable templates, and powerful editing tools to showcase your latest updates.

1
Step 1
Select a Customizable Template
Start your project by choosing from a wide range of customizable templates to fit your announcement's theme and style using our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and AI Voiceovers
Input your announcement script, then use our Voiceover generation feature to create natural-sounding AI voiceovers for clear narration.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with engaging animations and ensure brand consistency by applying your logo and colors using Branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Resolution Video
Finalize your announcement video and use our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to generate a high-resolution MP4 file ready for distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase new product capabilities

.

Develop compelling AI videos that clearly demonstrate new product features and their immediate benefits to users.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI feature announcement videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools and text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to transform scripts into professional product update announcement videos effortlessly. Its drag-and-drop editor and customizable templates streamline the entire video creation process.

Which customization options are available for branding in HeyGen videos?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual elements. You can utilize customizable templates and a rich media library to ensure your product announcement videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

What export options does HeyGen offer for high-quality product videos?

HeyGen allows you to export high-resolution MP4 files, ensuring professional quality for your product update announcement videos. You can also include multilingual subtitles and easily share videos via magic links, optimizing distribution for your feature announcement videos.

Is team collaboration supported within HeyGen for video projects?

Absolutely. HeyGen features Workspaces designed to facilitate team collaboration, enabling multiple users to work together on product video maker projects. This ensures seamless workflow and efficient content creation for your announcement videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo