Fast Video Generator: Create AI Videos Instantly
Leverage Text-to-Video from Script to transform your ideas into professional videos with unparalleled speed and ease.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design an informative 45-second explainer video aimed at startups introducing new tech products, emphasizing ease of use and innovation. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to craft a modern, clean visual aesthetic with engaging animations, supported by a clear, concise text-to-video from script narration, ensuring the product's value proposition is understood by a tech-savvy audience.
Produce a dynamic 60-second 'talking heads' style video for content creators, offering quick tips on enhancing their social media presence. The visual style should be energetic and direct, with a clear, enthusiastic speaker delivered via an AI avatar, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for impactful messaging and prominently displaying subtitles/captions to boost accessibility and engagement on various platforms.
Craft a concise 15-second promotional video for advertisers targeting a broad online audience, showcasing a new product with vibrant animations. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and catchy, using HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance visuals, and optimized with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless distribution across all social media channels, demonstrating how a fast video generator can deliver quick, impactful ads.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Rapid Ad Production.
Quickly produce high-performing video advertisements using AI to engage audiences effectively.
Dynamic Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create engaging social media videos and clips to capture attention and grow your online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging marketing videos quickly?
HeyGen is an AI video generator that allows you to produce high-quality marketing and social media videos rapidly. Leverage realistic AI avatars and diverse templates to craft compelling explainer videos or short-form content with ease.
Does HeyGen support transforming text scripts into videos with AI?
Yes, HeyGen excels as a text-to-video generator. Simply input your script, and HeyGen can generate video content complete with AI avatars, realistic voiceovers using advanced text-to-speech, and even voice cloning capabilities.
What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for my videos?
HeyGen provides extensive creative customization, allowing you to personalize your videos with branding controls like logos and colors. You can choose from various templates, add custom media, and utilize video editing features to enhance animations and overall visual appeal.
Can HeyGen turn a static image or script into a talking head video?
Absolutely. HeyGen functions as an AI image to video generator, enabling you to transform static images or written scripts into dynamic talking heads. The platform automatically handles realistic lip-sync and expressions for your AI avatar, making video creation seamless.