Leverage Text-to-Video from Script to transform your ideas into professional videos with unparalleled speed and ease.

Create a compelling 30-second video targeting small business owners, showcasing how they can quickly produce high-quality marketing content using an AI avatar video generator. The visual style should be bright and inviting, featuring diverse AI avatars presenting benefits, accompanied by a friendly, professional voiceover generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, making video creation accessible and fast.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an informative 45-second explainer video aimed at startups introducing new tech products, emphasizing ease of use and innovation. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to craft a modern, clean visual aesthetic with engaging animations, supported by a clear, concise text-to-video from script narration, ensuring the product's value proposition is understood by a tech-savvy audience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second 'talking heads' style video for content creators, offering quick tips on enhancing their social media presence. The visual style should be energetic and direct, with a clear, enthusiastic speaker delivered via an AI avatar, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for impactful messaging and prominently displaying subtitles/captions to boost accessibility and engagement on various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second promotional video for advertisers targeting a broad online audience, showcasing a new product with vibrant animations. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and catchy, using HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance visuals, and optimized with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless distribution across all social media channels, demonstrating how a fast video generator can deliver quick, impactful ads.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a fast video generator Works

Create engaging videos quickly and effortlessly, transforming your ideas into professional content with the power of AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Start by inputting your script directly or selecting from a variety of pre-designed templates to kickstart your project. This leverages the Text-to-video from script capability for rapid content generation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Personalize your video by choosing an AI avatar and pairing it with a realistic voice using our advanced AI avatars feature, bringing your narrative to life.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Visuals
Add visual depth by incorporating media from the integrated stock library or by customizing scenes with various layouts. Our platform supports robust Media library/stock support to enrich your video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by choosing your desired aspect ratio and effortlessly exporting your high-quality video, ready to be shared across all your platforms. This is powered by our flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports functionality.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training & Learning

Develop compelling AI-powered training videos that significantly boost learner engagement and knowledge retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging marketing videos quickly?

HeyGen is an AI video generator that allows you to produce high-quality marketing and social media videos rapidly. Leverage realistic AI avatars and diverse templates to craft compelling explainer videos or short-form content with ease.

Does HeyGen support transforming text scripts into videos with AI?

Yes, HeyGen excels as a text-to-video generator. Simply input your script, and HeyGen can generate video content complete with AI avatars, realistic voiceovers using advanced text-to-speech, and even voice cloning capabilities.

What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for my videos?

HeyGen provides extensive creative customization, allowing you to personalize your videos with branding controls like logos and colors. You can choose from various templates, add custom media, and utilize video editing features to enhance animations and overall visual appeal.

Can HeyGen turn a static image or script into a talking head video?

Absolutely. HeyGen functions as an AI image to video generator, enabling you to transform static images or written scripts into dynamic talking heads. The platform automatically handles realistic lip-sync and expressions for your AI avatar, making video creation seamless.

