Fashion Video Generator: Create Stunning AI Content

Generate dynamic fashion videos effortlessly for e-commerce and social media using HeyGen's ready-to-use templates & scenes.

371/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For fashion influencers and content creators, envision a trendy 45-second virtual try-on video that powerfully demonstrates styling a single versatile garment in multiple ways. Harness HeyGen's ready-to-use Templates & scenes to achieve a modern aesthetic with smooth transitions and a chic, indie background track, presenting diverse styling options designed to inspire their audience.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine transforming your latest fashion concepts into a sophisticated 60-second professional lookbook video, specifically for established fashion brands and designers. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to articulate your vision, presenting an editorial style with sophisticated lighting, slow-motion effects, and an elegant, ambient soundtrack that conveys the luxury and artistry of your collection.
Example Prompt 3
Help fashion startups launching new collections create a concise 20-second marketing video focused on dynamic visuals and effortless content creation for a strong first impression. Deliver a clear message via HeyGen's Voiceover generation, paired with clean, minimalist visuals, bold graphic overlays, and a punchy, modern electronic beat to capture attention and promote brand recognition instantly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Fashion Video Generator Works

Transform your product images and concepts into dynamic, captivating fashion videos with AI models, streamlining content creation for e-commerce and social media.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Product Images
Start by uploading your product images. Our AI-powered tool, leveraging its media library support, will generate initial scenes with AI fashion models, ready for your creative input.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Model & Template
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars and apply ready-to-use video templates. This allows you to quickly visualize outfits in various styles and settings for your virtual try-on videos.
3
Step 3
Customize & Polish Your Video
Personalize your video by leveraging our branding controls to add your logo and preferred colors. Enhance the visual appeal for compelling marketing videos, ensuring consistency with your brand.
4
Step 4
Export Your Fashion Video
Once finalized, utilize the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to download your high-quality fashion video, optimized for all social media marketing platforms and e-commerce.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Fashion Experiences with Engaging Videos

.

Visually highlight customer testimonials and influencer collaborations to build brand trust and authenticity.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create unique fashion videos effortlessly?

HeyGen's AI fashion video generator simplifies content creation, allowing you to transform descriptions into captivating clothing showcases. Its AI-powered tools and ready-to-use video templates enable you to generate professional fashion videos with dynamic visuals, making content creation effortless.

Does HeyGen support creating virtual try-on videos with AI fashion models?

Yes, HeyGen empowers you to create engaging virtual try-on videos using advanced AI fashion models. You can easily visualize outfits by uploading product images and transforming them into dynamic visuals, enhancing your e-commerce and marketing videos.

What kind of marketing videos can I create for fashion brands using HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile AI Short Video Maker perfect for generating on-brand, professional fashion videos for various marketing channels. You can create product videos, engaging content for social media marketing, and even customize video templates for influencer campaigns, boosting your e-commerce presence.

Can I customize the visuals and style of my fashion videos with HeyGen's AI?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to customize video elements extensively, from utilizing the Background Changer to experimenting with different art styles for dynamic visuals. Its advanced AI capabilities enable refined adjustments, ensuring your fashion videos are perfectly on-brand and visually striking.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo