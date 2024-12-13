Craft a captivating 45-second educational video exploring the dramatic transformation of fashion during the Roaring Twenties, targeting young fashion enthusiasts and history students. The visual style should be vibrant and retro-inspired, featuring authentic archival images and flapper-era aesthetics, complemented by upbeat jazz music and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. This fashion history overview video should highlight key trends and their cultural impact.

Generate Video