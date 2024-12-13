Facility Video Maker: Create Stunning Virtual Tours

Easily create engaging facility overview videos and virtual tours for your business using professional voiceover generation.

345/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 60-second explainer video targeting small business owners and marketing teams, detailing a new service or product. The visual style should be engaging with animated text and graphics, supported by a friendly, professional voice, brought to life using HeyGen's advanced AI avatars to present the information dynamically.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a captivating 30-second marketing video for social media marketers and brand managers, promoting a flash sale or limited-time offer. This video should feature a dynamic and trendy visual style, incorporating popular background music and an enthusiastic, persuasive voice generated using HeyGen's sophisticated Voiceover generation feature.
Example Prompt 3
Design an immersive 90-second virtual tour video, tailored for real estate agents and event planners to highlight a unique property or venue. The visual presentation should be detailed and elegant, with ambient sound effects and an informative, smooth narration created by transforming a script directly into video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How facility video maker Works

Effortlessly create professional facility overview videos, virtual tours, and training content with AI-powered tools, showcasing your space with clarity and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Start by selecting a template or importing your script. Our Text-to-video from script feature quickly transforms your ideas into a visual outline, setting the stage for your facility overview video.
2
Step 2
Choose Visuals and Scenes
Populate your video with engaging content. Select from our diverse library of Templates & scenes to structure your narrative, adding visual flair that truly represents your facility.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your presentation with realistic AI avatars to guide viewers, ensuring a clear and consistent message for your virtual tours.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Tour
Finalize your compelling facility video. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your video for any platform, ensuring it's ready to share as a training video tour or marketing video.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create High-Impact Virtual Tours and Promotional Ads

.

Develop professional, high-performing video ads and virtual tours to effectively market your facility, driving awareness and potential visits.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional business videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create compelling "marketing videos" and "explainer videos" effortlessly using its "AI video generator". Our intuitive "online video maker" provides "video templates" and a "drag-and-drop editor" to streamline your creative process for any business need.

What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for creative video production?

HeyGen integrates advanced "AI-powered tools" like "AI avatars" and "professional voiceovers" to elevate your "create videos" process. You can also leverage "Text-to-video from script" and robust "voiceover generation" for dynamic content that resonates with your audience.

Can HeyGen be used as a facility video maker or for virtual tours?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal "facility video maker" for producing engaging "facility overview video" content or immersive "virtual tours". Our platform supports the creation of detailed "training video tour" experiences with ease, making complex information accessible.

Does HeyGen provide robust video editing and branding controls?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive "video editor" functionalities including "branding controls" for logos and colors, and a rich "media library/stock support". You can also utilize "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to tailor your videos for any platform, ensuring your creative vision is fully realized.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo