Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 60-second welcoming virtual facility tour for HR teams onboarding new employees. The video should have friendly, informative visuals with smooth transitions, gentle background music, and an engaging AI avatar guiding the tour, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver comprehensive virtual facility tours.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second tour video aimed at small business owners looking to showcase their space. Employ bright, inviting visuals, a contemporary pop soundtrack, and clear, stylish subtitles, using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to support Custom Branding and captivate viewers.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a high-definition 45-second real estate tour video tailored for real estate agents. The visual style should be aspirational, focusing on key property features, complemented by elegant background music and efficient media library support, demonstrating how Real Estate Tour Videos can be created with No filming required using HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Facility Tour Video Generator Works

Create engaging and professional virtual facility tours effortlessly with AI-powered tools, transforming your content into captivating video experiences for various platforms.

Step 1
Upload Your Content
Begin by uploading images or video clips of your facility, or paste your tour script to leverage Text-to-Video conversion for instant drafts.
Step 2
Customize Visual Elements
Personalize your tour by selecting professional templates and applying branded elements, including your logo and custom colors through branding controls.
Step 3
Generate Professional Narration
Enhance your video by generating natural-sounding AI voice overs for a polished and informative narration, bringing your facility to life.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Tour
Finalize your professional facility tour video using aspect-ratio resizing & exports, perfectly optimized for sharing across social media platforms and presentations.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost training engagement with AI facility walkthroughs

Enhance employee onboarding and training by creating engaging AI-powered facility walkthroughs that clearly illustrate key areas and procedures.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging facility tour videos without traditional filming?

HeyGen's AI virtual tour generator allows users to create engaging facility tour videos without traditional filming. Leverage AI Avatars and Text to Video capabilities to showcase your space with professional quality and creative flair, eliminating the need for expensive equipment or shoots.

Does HeyGen offer customization options for brand consistency in tour videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen's Tour Video Maker provides robust Custom Branding controls, enabling you to maintain a consistent, visually appealing look. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and fonts using its intuitive drag-and-drop interface to ensure professional quality and recognition.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen include to enhance virtual facility tours?

HeyGen streamlines AI-Powered Video Creation for virtual facility tours with advanced features. Utilize AI voice overs, automatic captions, and various Video Effects to craft dynamic and accessible content, ready for seamless distribution across social media platforms.

Can HeyGen be used to generate high-definition Real Estate Tour Videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal tool for generating high-definition Real Estate Tour Videos and cinematic listing videos. Employ a range of visual effects, AI Video Motion, and animate images to ensure smooth camera movements and a visually stunning presentation that captures buyer engagement.

