Create a 60-second instructional video using this video maker designed for operations staff and factory workers, delivering essential quarterly safety updates regarding new facility equipment. The visual style should be clear and direct, incorporating photos and screen recordings of the updated machinery and safety protocols, with a calm, authoritative tone. Ensure all critical information is accessible by implementing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, enhancing comprehension for all viewers and making these business videos more effective.
Develop a dynamic 30-second promotional video targeting prospective clients and investors, offering a concise virtual tour of our state-of-the-art research and development facilities. The visual aesthetic needs to be sleek and highly professional, showcasing cutting-edge equipment and pristine environments, complemented by an inspiring instrumental track. Leveraging HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support can elevate the visual quality, making this online video maker solution ideal for creating professional videos that leave a lasting impression.
Produce a 40-second explainer video for all company stakeholders, outlining our new sustainability initiative across all facilities. This is an easy way to create videos with a clean, animated visual style, presenting data and concepts clearly through graphics, with an approachable presenter. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message, providing a consistent and trustworthy face for the initiative.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines creating professional facilities update videos. Easily make business videos online to engage and impress stakeholders with important announcements.
Boost Facilities Update Engagement.
Enhance understanding and retention of critical facilities information for staff or stakeholders using AI-powered videos.
Create Engaging Update Videos.
Quickly produce captivating video clips for internal or external facilities announcements, ensuring your message is heard and remembered.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen make creating business videos easy?
HeyGen is an intuitive online video maker that allows you to easily create professional business videos using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. With HeyGen, you can transform your scripts into engaging visual content quickly, streamlining your video production process.
What multimedia elements can I include in HeyGen videos?
HeyGen supports a rich variety of multimedia elements to engage and impress your audience, such as photos, screen recordings, and short clips. You can also leverage HeyGen's media library and templates to enhance your professional videos.
Can I use AI avatars and custom branding with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen empowers you to create professional videos using realistic AI avatars and robust branding controls. You can incorporate your company's logo and colors to ensure your videos consistently reflect your brand identity, alongside advanced voiceover generation.
Does HeyGen support various video export and formatting options?
Absolutely. As a versatile online video maker, HeyGen allows you to easily export your professional videos with different aspect ratios, suitable for various platforms. You can also generate subtitles and captions to ensure your facilities update videos or other content are accessible and engaging for all viewers.