Generate scroll-stopping Facebook video ads effortlessly. Our platform utilizes HeyGen's templates & scenes to simplify your ad creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Experienced marketers and agencies scaling their campaigns will appreciate this dynamic 45-second video, showcasing how HeyGen leverages generative AI for powerful ad creative within Meta Ads Manager. Watch as 'AI avatars' and 'Voiceover generation' come together with fast-paced visuals and engaging background music to create dynamic multi-clip videos that capture attention.
For solopreneurs and content creators taking their first steps in video ad creation, a friendly 60-second walkthrough reveals how easy it is to produce high-quality Facebook video ads. This step-by-step guide utilizes HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support' and 'Subtitles/captions' within a user-friendly video editor, presenting clear screen-capture visuals and a warm, guiding voice to highlight essential text overlays.
Businesses seeking consistent ad creative and strong brand presence will benefit from this clean, branded 30-second overview, focusing on HeyGen's efficient video generation capabilities. Learn how to maintain your Brand Kit and adapt your content seamlessly using 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' and 'Templates & scenes', delivered with a professional, corporate visual style and upbeat background music.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Facebook Ads Tutorial Video Generator

Craft compelling video ads for Meta platforms effortlessly with AI-powered tools and professional templates, guiding your audience to success.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project and Select a Template
Start by creating a new video project. Browse a library of professionally-designed templates tailored for various ad objectives, or begin from scratch for full creative control.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Brand Elements
Upload your own media, such as images and video clips, or choose from a vast stock library. Personalize your ad with your brand's logo and colors using Brand Kit features to maintain consistency.
3
Step 3
Apply Text, Voice, and Music
Enhance your message by adding text overlays and generating natural-sounding voiceovers from your script. Choose background music and add subtitles/captions to boost engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Ad for Meta Platforms
Preview your video ad to ensure it aligns with your vision. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing for specific placements, then generate and export your final video, ready for upload to Meta Ads Manager.

Streamlined Tutorial Video Generation

Create dynamic and informative tutorial videos for Facebook Ads Manager, ensuring viewers grasp complex concepts quickly and effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen accelerate the creation of Facebook video ads?

HeyGen functions as an advanced video generator and ad video maker, utilizing AI-powered tools and professionally-designed video templates. This streamlined approach allows you to quickly produce high-quality Facebook video ads, transforming your ad creative ideas into compelling visuals efficiently.

What creative customization options are available for Facebook video ads in HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can fully customize your ad creative by adding dynamic text overlays, choosing music, and incorporating effective calls to action. The Brand Kit feature ensures consistent branding, while the drag-and-drop editor allows for easy integration of media to create dynamic multi-clip video ads.

Can HeyGen help optimize Facebook video ads for various platforms and placements?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and exports, enabling you to optimize your ad creative for different Facebook video ad placements seamlessly. This ensures your video ads look polished and engaging across all channels, from feed to Stories.

Does HeyGen utilize generative AI to enhance Facebook ad creative?

Yes, HeyGen leverages generative AI for sophisticated video generation. This includes capabilities like text-to-video from script and the use of AI avatars, significantly simplifying the process of making a video ad and empowering you to create unique and impactful ad creative for Facebook.

