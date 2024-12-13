Promo Video Maker for Export Services
Effortlessly create captivating promotional videos for your global market with HeyGen's intuitive Text-to-video from script feature.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As an AI Promo Video Maker, HeyGen empowers export services to rapidly create compelling promotional videos, ensuring easy video creation and sharing to boost global reach.
High-Performing Promo Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-impact promotional video ads for your export services, driving engagement and conversions with AI.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos to promote export services across platforms like Instagram and YouTube.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating promotional videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create stunning promotional videos using an intuitive AI promo video maker. Leverage a wide array of professionally designed promo video templates and robust AI features to bring your creative vision to life quickly.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for enhancing video creation?
HeyGen integrates advanced AI features, including text-to-video generation from scripts and realistic voiceover generation, to streamline your video creation process. You can also easily add subtitles to ensure your message is accessible and engaging for all viewers.
Can I easily export and share my promo videos created with HeyGen across different platforms?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive export services, allowing you to seamlessly share your promotional videos. Our online tool supports various aspect ratios, making it easy to optimize and distribute your content across platforms like Instagram & TikTok and YouTube.
How can I maintain brand consistency and integrate custom elements in my HeyGen promo videos?
HeyGen helps you maintain strong brand consistency with dedicated branding controls for logos and colors. Enhance your promotional videos further by utilizing our extensive media library of royalty-free assets and fine-tuning your content with essential video editing capabilities.