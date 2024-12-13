Promo Video Maker for Export Services

Effortlessly create captivating promotional videos for your global market with HeyGen's intuitive Text-to-video from script feature.

Create an inspiring 30-second promo video targeting burgeoning small to medium-sized businesses, vividly illustrating how their products can reach global markets through efficient export services. The visual style should be dynamic and uplifting, featuring seamless transitions of products moving across continents, accompanied by a confident, professional voiceover generated with HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, conveying a sense of global opportunity.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Export Services Promo Video Maker Works

Create professional promotional videos for your export services quickly and easily, from script to social media, boosting your global presence.

1
Step 1
Create Your Promo Video
Generate compelling promotional videos effortlessly using our Text-to-video from script capability, transforming your ideas into engaging visual content.
2
Step 2
Add AI Voices & Subtitles
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers using our advanced Voiceover generation, ensuring a clear and impactful message for your audience.
3
Step 3
Refine Visuals & Assets
Refine your visuals by selecting high-quality royalty-free assets from our extensive Media library/stock support to make your video truly stand out.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Instantly
Finalize your project using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, then easily Export and Share your finished promo video across all desired platforms.

Use Cases

As an AI Promo Video Maker, HeyGen empowers export services to rapidly create compelling promotional videos, ensuring easy video creation and sharing to boost global reach.

Showcase Client Success Stories

.

Highlight successful export client partnerships through compelling AI-powered video testimonials, building trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating promotional videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create stunning promotional videos using an intuitive AI promo video maker. Leverage a wide array of professionally designed promo video templates and robust AI features to bring your creative vision to life quickly.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for enhancing video creation?

HeyGen integrates advanced AI features, including text-to-video generation from scripts and realistic voiceover generation, to streamline your video creation process. You can also easily add subtitles to ensure your message is accessible and engaging for all viewers.

Can I easily export and share my promo videos created with HeyGen across different platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive export services, allowing you to seamlessly share your promotional videos. Our online tool supports various aspect ratios, making it easy to optimize and distribute your content across platforms like Instagram & TikTok and YouTube.

How can I maintain brand consistency and integrate custom elements in my HeyGen promo videos?

HeyGen helps you maintain strong brand consistency with dedicated branding controls for logos and colors. Enhance your promotional videos further by utilizing our extensive media library of royalty-free assets and fine-tuning your content with essential video editing capabilities.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo