export-ready video generator: Generate Pro Videos for Any Platform

Create stunning, export-quality videos with realistic AI avatars, perfect for social media and marketing.

Create a dynamic 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners, showcasing how an "AI video generator" simplifies content creation. The visual style should be modern and vibrant, featuring quick cuts and on-screen text, complemented by an energetic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly transform a brief sales message into engaging visuals.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 60-second explainer video targeting new enterprise clients, detailing the benefits of using a "script to video" tool for internal communications. Adopt a clean, corporate visual aesthetic with clear, concise audio. Leverage HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present complex information in an approachable manner, along with "subtitles/captions" for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an eye-catching 45-second social media ad designed for e-commerce entrepreneurs, highlighting new product features with a focus on "customization". The visual style should be sleek and aspirational, using close-ups and smooth transitions, accompanied by an uplifting soundtrack. This video will effectively use HeyGen's diverse "templates & scenes" from its "media library/stock support" to quickly create stunning on-brand videos.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a concise 15-second "export-ready video generator" promo for creative agencies, emphasizing rapid deployment across platforms. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and impactful, using bold graphics and a strong, confident voiceover. Employ HeyGen's "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to ensure the content is perfectly optimized for various social channels with ease, making it ideal for quick social media videos.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Export-Ready Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into high-quality, professional videos ready for any platform with our intuitive AI video generator.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your script or typing your content into the generator, leveraging the text-to-video from script capability to lay the foundation for your project.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message, bringing a professional and engaging human touch to your video.
3
Step 3
Add Enhancements
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers using our voiceover generation feature and add dynamic subtitles to ensure your message is clear and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export Your Project
Utilize robust aspect-ratio resizing & exports options to produce your video in stunning export quality, ready for any destination.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training & Education

Elevate learning with easily exportable, AI-powered training videos that boost engagement and knowledge retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?

HeyGen transforms your script into stunning, studio-quality videos using advanced AI avatars and natural voiceovers. This AI video generator makes it easy to produce high-quality videos from text without complex editing.

Can I customize the AI videos generated by HeyGen for my brand?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including branding controls, to ensure your AI videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can leverage video templates and creative style variations to produce stunning on-brand videos.

What export options are available for HeyGen's AI-generated content?

HeyGen supports exporting your AI-generated videos in high export quality, including MP4 format and up to 4K resolution. This ensures your social media videos, marketing videos, and other content are ready for any platform.

What types of creative videos can I produce with HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator that empowers you to create a wide range of creative videos, including marketing videos, sales videos, explainer videos, tutorial videos, and even ads. Its script-to-video capabilities provide immense creative flexibility for all your needs.

