Explainer Video Maker for Products: Boost Sales & Engagement

Unlock the potential of your product with a 45-second explainer video using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor, designed for small business owners. With our user-friendly interface, create vibrant and engaging animated explainer videos to captivate your audience. Delight the senses through dynamic visuals and compelling voiceovers, making your message unforgettable.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In just 60 seconds, transform your ideas into reality with HeyGen's AI avatars for your latest product line. Perfect for e-commerce managers, this animated explainer video showcases a range of professionally-designed templates, paired with crisp, clear voiceovers that engage and inform. Expect a seamless text-to-video creation process, ensuring high conversion rates.
Discover the secret to impactful internal communication in a 90-second video, ideal for corporate trainers. Leverage HeyGen's AI video platform and incorporate subtitles/captions to make your explainer videos accessible and compelling. The combination of precise audio and striking visuals fosters a deeper understanding among employees.
Highlight the essence of your brand with a 30-second animated explainer video tailored for social media influencers. Utilize HeyGen's expansive media library to select eye-catching visuals and enhance your content with mood-setting soundtracks. Streamlined text-to-video conversion ensures your marketing strategies hit the mark, effectively driving engagement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Explainer Video Maker for Products Works

Easily produce professional product explainer videos using an intuitive explainer video maker, transforming scripts into dynamic, visual content.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a library of professionally-designed templates or start from scratch by pasting your product script. This jumpstarts your journey to create explainer videos.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Explainer
Populate your scenes with media from the stock library, adjust text, and select AI avatars to present your product message. Utilize the drag-and-drop editor for seamless content integration.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Enhance your video with realistic voiceovers generated directly from your script. Fine-tune animations and transitions to make your product demonstrations truly impactful.
4
Step 4
Export Your Product Video
Once satisfied, generate your high-quality explainer video. Easily download videos in various aspect ratios, ready for your website, social media, or marketing campaigns.

HeyGen is the ultimate explainer video maker for products, helping you create engaging explainer videos with an AI video platform that boosts conversion rates.

Transform customer testimonials into engaging AI videos that showcase product value and build trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging animated explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging animated explainer videos effortlessly with its intuitive interface. Utilize professionally-designed templates and custom AI avatars to bring your stories to life, transforming complex ideas into captivating content.

What makes HeyGen an effective explainer video maker?

HeyGen is a powerful AI video platform that simplifies the entire text-to-video creation process. With its drag-and-drop editor and extensive media library, you can easily produce high-quality explainer videos without prior editing experience.

Can HeyGen generate realistic voiceovers and AI avatars for my explainer videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI to generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script, enhancing your explainer videos. Choose from a diverse range of realistic AI avatars to present your message with professionalism and impact.

How does HeyGen streamline the process of creating explainer videos for products?

HeyGen offers a streamlined text-to-video creation process, enabling businesses to quickly produce compelling explainer videos for products. From script to final output, our platform helps you craft clear, concise, and professional videos that boost understanding and engagement.

