Explainer Video Generator: Make Professional Videos Easily
Transform your ideas into stunning AI videos effortlessly using our advanced text-to-video from script feature, enhancing your marketing strategy.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second educational whiteboard explainer video aimed at corporate trainers or educators, simplifying a complex technical concept for new employees. The visual and audio style should be clean, illustrative, and easy to follow, incorporating on-screen text for reinforcement. This video should showcase HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions features, proving that no experience needed is true for creating impactful content.
Design a snappy 30-second promotional video for social media, targeting content creators looking to boost engagement for an upcoming event. The visual style should be dynamic and visually rich, incorporating quick cuts, trending background music, and diverse stock footage. Employ HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to quickly assemble compelling visuals that resonate with a broad audience.
Produce a 50-second informational video for tech product marketers, highlighting three key features of a new software update. The visual style needs to be sleek and informative, combining screen recordings with animated overlays, all supported by a confident and clear AI voice. Harness HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly draft the narrative and then use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor it for various platforms, showcasing the power of an explainer video generator.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Simplify Complex Topics.
Effectively explain intricate subjects like medical topics or complex procedures using clear, concise AI-generated explainer videos.
Enhance Training and Onboarding.
Increase engagement and retention in training programs and onboarding processes with dynamic AI-powered explainer videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging animated explainer videos?
HeyGen empowers users to produce stunning animated explainer videos with ease. Leverage our extensive video templates, image library, and intuitive drag-and-drop editor to bring your creative vision to life, even with no experience needed.
What makes HeyGen an effective explainer video generator?
HeyGen stands out as an effective explainer video generator by combining powerful AI-powered tools with a user-friendly interface. You can transform scripts into compelling AI videos using customizable AI avatars and built-in AI voiceover capabilities.
Does HeyGen offer video templates for diverse creative projects?
Yes, HeyGen provides a rich library of video templates and scene options to kickstart any creative project. These professional designs, coupled with dynamic animations and transitions, allow you to craft unique explainer videos quickly.
How do I customize the visuals for my AI videos using HeyGen?
Customizing the visuals for your AI videos in HeyGen is straightforward. Our platform offers a robust image library, options for AI avatars, and branding controls to ensure your explainer videos perfectly align with your brand's aesthetic.