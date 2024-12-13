Explainer Ad Video Maker: Create Engaging Ads Fast

Effortlessly create stunning animated explainer ads online with our tool and generate professional voiceovers from your script in minutes.

For a 30-second video, target small business owners with an upbeat, modern motion graphics visual style and a friendly, professional voiceover. This explainer ad video maker highlights the simplicity of transforming a raw script into an engaging ad, demonstrating HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script feature to quickly capture attention and explain a product or service.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Explainer Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft professional explainer ad videos with HeyGen's intuitive online tool, transforming your ideas into engaging visual stories in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Select Your Project
Begin by choosing from our professional explainer video templates or start with a blank canvas to craft your message.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Content
Input your script and leverage our Best-in-Class AI Engines to generate compelling visuals and dialogue for your ad.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Enhance your video with custom visuals from the media library, generate natural voiceovers, and apply your distinct branding controls (logo, colors).
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Optimize your explainer ad video maker creation with appropriate aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms to reach your audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate online tool to create explainer ad videos, streamlining the process from concept to compelling ad in minutes. Easily make high-quality explainer videos.

AI-Powered Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic explainer videos, building trust and showcasing product value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to create explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create explainer videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Simply input your script, and watch as HeyGen brings your message to life with professional quality, acting as a powerful explainer video maker.

Does HeyGen offer templates to make explainer videos quickly?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates and scenes, allowing you to make explainer videos efficiently. These customizable explainer video templates serve as an excellent starting point for various industries and topics.

Can I use AI avatars and voiceovers in my explainer videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen leverages Best-in-Class AI Engines to provide realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation for your explainer videos. This enables engaging storytelling without the need for traditional filming or recording equipment, enhancing your animated explainer content.

What branding options are available when creating explainer videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls for your explainer videos, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts. This ensures your video content maintains a consistent and professional appearance, aligned with your brand identity, when you create explainer videos.

