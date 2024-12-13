Exhibitor Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Booth Videos

Create stunning promotional videos for your exhibit in minutes using our AI Video Maker, complete with powerful voiceover generation.

Craft a 30-second exhibitor promo video showcasing your latest product with dynamic visuals and an upbeat soundtrack, targeting small business owners at trade shows. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional look, complemented by a compelling voiceover generation to highlight key benefits, allowing you to create stunning videos in minutes.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Exhibitor Promo Video Maker Works

Craft compelling promotional videos effortlessly to showcase your brand with AI-powered features, engaging visuals, and professional audio.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a wide range of professionally designed Video templates to kickstart your exhibitor promo. Our intuitive interface makes getting started simple.
2
Step 2
Add Your Visuals & Text
Personalize your video by adding your brand's media from our Royalty-free stock videos library. Incorporate your key messages with easy-to-edit text and graphics.
3
Step 3
Create Engaging Voiceovers
Utilize our advanced Text to speech generator to add natural-sounding voiceovers without recording. Enhance engagement with high-quality narration.
4
Step 4
Export Your Stunning Video
Finalize your production and Create stunning videos for your exhibition. Easily export in your desired format and share your brand's story with impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Maker that empowers exhibitors to create stunning promotional videos and marketing videos in minutes. Leverage AI to quickly generate impactful exhibitor promo videos using customizable templates.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Highlight client achievements and testimonials with compelling AI videos, building trust and demonstrating value to potential customers at your exhibit.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create stunning promotional videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Maker that empowers you to create stunning promotional videos with unparalleled ease. Leverage our AI avatars and diverse video templates to produce engaging marketing content in minutes, transforming your ideas into professional visuals.

What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for quick content creation?

HeyGen provides a wide array of professional video templates designed for various purposes, allowing you to jumpstart your projects. These templates, combined with our powerful AI features, enable you to generate high-quality video content rapidly, often in minutes.

Can I customize the AI-generated content in my marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen utilizes sophisticated AI Technology for elements like AI avatars, voiceovers, and subtitles. You have full branding controls to customize your marketing videos with your logo and colors, ensuring a unique and professional result that aligns with your brand identity.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of making an exhibitor promo video?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive exhibitor promo video maker, transforming your ideas into professional videos effortlessly. Our idea-to-video generator streamlines the creation process, allowing you to produce impactful promotional videos without extensive editing skills.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo