Exhibition Video Template: Create Stunning Previews

Elevate your exhibit with AI avatars and seamless video customization for a captivating virtual experience.

496/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In just 45 seconds, transport your audience to the heart of a cutting-edge VR exhibition. This video, crafted with HeyGen's exhibition video template, is ideal for museum curators and event organizers looking to promote upcoming events. Featuring a drag-and-drop interface for easy customization, the video blends stock footage with AI-generated voiceovers to create a seamless narrative. The vibrant visuals and engaging audio are designed to attract a wide range of viewers, from art lovers to tech enthusiasts.
Prompt 2
Create a compelling 30-second promo video that highlights the essence of your brand's latest exhibition. Targeted at marketing professionals and brand managers, this video utilizes HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to deliver a concise and impactful message. The video combines brand design elements with AI avatars to create a personalized viewing experience. With a focus on video customization, this promo is perfect for showcasing your brand's unique identity and drawing in potential visitors.
Prompt 3
Immerse your audience in a 60-second journey through a virtual art gallery, crafted for art collectors and digital art fans. Leveraging HeyGen's media library and stock support, this video offers a rich tapestry of visuals and sound, enhanced by AI text-to-speech technology. The video is designed to be both informative and visually stunning, providing a sneak peek into the innovative world of VR exhibitions. Its sophisticated style and engaging narrative are sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Exhibit Preview Video Maker Works

Create stunning exhibition preview videos with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Choose an Exhibition Video Template
Start by selecting a professionally designed exhibition video template that suits your brand design. This will provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a cohesive and polished look.
2
Step 2
Add Stock Footage and Media
Enhance your video by incorporating high-quality stock footage from our extensive media library. This feature allows you to seamlessly integrate relevant visuals that complement your exhibition theme.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Text-to-Speech for Voiceover
Utilize our AI text-to-speech capability to generate a natural-sounding voiceover. This feature helps you convey your message clearly and professionally without the need for recording equipment.
4
Step 4
Export Your Customized Video
Once your video is complete, export it in your desired aspect ratio and format. This ensures your exhibition preview video is ready for sharing across various platforms, maximizing its impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes exhibit preview video creation with AI-driven tools, offering exhibition video templates and promo video makers that enhance VR exhibitions and video customization.

Bring historical events to life with AI-powered video storytelling

.

Transform exhibit content into immersive video narratives, enriching visitor experiences with historical context.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's exhibition video template enhance my VR exhibitions?

HeyGen's exhibition video template is designed to elevate your VR exhibitions by providing customizable scenes and branding controls. With AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can create immersive experiences that captivate your audience.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for a promo video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a promo video maker due to its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and extensive media library. You can easily incorporate stock footage and generate voiceovers to create professional promotional content.

Can I customize videos with HeyGen's AI video maker?

Absolutely! HeyGen's AI video maker offers extensive video customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, as well as aspect-ratio resizing to fit various platforms.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a range of technical features such as AI text-to-speech for voiceover generation, subtitles, and a comprehensive media library. These tools ensure your videos are both engaging and accessible.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo