Executive Welcome Video Generator: AI for Engaging Onboarding
Streamline your onboarding process with engaging videos created using powerful AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a dynamic 30-second welcome video for new team members, focusing on their first week's excitement and integrating the company culture seamlessly. Employ a modern, energetic visual style with dynamic transitions and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated via HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to deliver a truly personalized video experience that streamlines the onboarding process.
Develop an inspiring 60-second executive message for both potential recruits and newly onboarded staff, showcasing the company's vision and values. The video should adopt a cinematic and warm visual style, utilizing HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes to create an impactful employer branding video that fosters strong employee engagement from the outset with a professional voiceover.
Craft a concise 20-second executive welcome video that serves as a powerful recruitment tool, quickly conveying leadership's direct message to candidates and new hires. This engaging video should feature a punchy, motivational visual style with bold text overlays and a confident voice generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation, ensuring a memorable first impression for prospective talent.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Employee Onboarding & Training.
Increase engagement and improve retention rates for new hires with dynamic, AI-powered welcome and training videos.
Create Impactful Welcome & Motivational Videos.
Produce inspiring and uplifting executive welcome videos that motivate new team members and align them with company vision.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging executive welcome videos?
HeyGen's AI video generator enables businesses to quickly produce personalized executive welcome videos. You can utilize realistic AI Avatars and customizable video templates to create truly engaging videos that streamline the onboarding process for new hires.
What kind of creative flexibility does HeyGen offer for video production?
HeyGen provides extensive creative flexibility with its AI video generator, allowing users to design unique content using a drag-and-drop editor and customizable video templates. Easily create engaging videos from text, leveraging a vast library of scenes and branding controls.
Can HeyGen streamline the creation of onboarding and recruitment videos?
Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines the creation of professional onboarding videos and recruitment videos. Our AI-powered tools help enhance employer branding and boost employee engagement through engaging, personalized content, offering a cost-effective solution for talent marketing.
What are HeyGen's core features for customizing AI-generated video content?
HeyGen offers powerful AI-powered tools for customizing your video content, including realistic AI Avatars and comprehensive branding controls for logos and colors. You can effortlessly generate engaging videos from a simple script using text-to-video capabilities and then refine them with our intuitive text-based editing.