Executive Announcement Video Generator: AI-Powered Simplicity

Quickly generate professional corporate announcements using an AI video generator with advanced AI avatars.

Craft a compelling 60-second executive announcement video targeting all internal employees and key stakeholders, introducing the company's new strategic direction with an inspiring and professional visual style, accompanied by an upbeat musical score and a clear voiceover. This 'corporate communication' piece should effectively leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message from a virtual executive, ensuring a consistent and polished presentation generated via an executive announcement video generator.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine creating a sleek 45-second marketing video, perfect for potential customers and investors, announcing an exciting new product launch. The desired visual and audio style is modern and dynamic, incorporating energetic music and a captivating voiceover to effectively highlight key features. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to rapidly transform your narrative into an 'AI video generator' output, ensuring a professional and impactful 'AI-generated videos' presentation.
Example Prompt 2
A 30-second announcement video is needed for board members and investors, concisely detailing quarterly earnings and significant achievements. The visual style should be clean and data-driven, employing clear graphics, with an authoritative yet optimistic audio tone. Crucially, integrate HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to enhance accessibility and understanding for this vital 'corporate communication', streamlining the process as an effective 'announcement video' via AI-powered tools.
Example Prompt 3
Envision an engaging 90-second video, specifically designed to welcome new hires and vividly illustrate the company's vibrant culture for both incoming employees and prospective recruiting candidates. Adopt a warm, friendly, and engaging visual and audio style, incorporating diverse visuals and a welcoming voiceover. Leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, construct this essential 'branding' video, showcasing how easily 'AI-generated videos' can be created to make a lasting impression.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Executive Announcement Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your corporate messages into engaging, branded videos in minutes, ensuring clear and impactful communication.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your announcement text directly into the editor, leveraging our Text-to-video from script capability to instantly animate your words.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse collection of professional AI avatars to be the face of your executive announcement video, delivering your message with clarity.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Branding
Integrate your company's visual identity by applying your logo and brand colors using our intuitive Branding controls for a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation and use our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to generate your AI-generated videos in the perfect format for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Quickly Deploy Key Corporate Messages

.

Rapidly create engaging AI-powered videos for urgent or routine corporate announcements, ensuring swift and consistent communication.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging corporate announcement videos?

HeyGen is an effective executive announcement video generator, empowering users to produce high-quality, branded announcement videos with ease. It leverages AI avatars and customizable corporate video templates to facilitate creative and impactful corporate communication.

What makes HeyGen an easy-to-use AI video generator?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform simplifies video creation by converting text to video rapidly. Its intuitive interface and diverse templates make it incredibly easy to edit and fast to create professional AI-generated videos, making it a leading AI video generator.

Can I customize my AI-generated videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including branding controls to integrate your logo and colors. You can select from various AI avatars, generate natural voiceovers, and add subtitles and captions to perfectly tailor your AI-generated videos.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of marketing videos?

HeyGen provides a streamlined solution for generating high-impact marketing videos quickly. Its capabilities as an AI video generator allow businesses to efficiently create and deploy compelling AI-generated videos for various marketing campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo