Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a vibrant 45-second "event highlight reel" for a recent community arts festival, aimed at both attendees reliving memories and those who missed out. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to narrate key moments, combining dynamic cuts of artistic performances and crowd reactions with an uplifting, eclectic soundtrack. Remember to "customize" the transitions to reflect the festival's unique creative energy.
Produce a compelling 60-second "Promo Video Maker" piece for an annual charity run, designed to attract new participants and potential sponsors. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to convey inspiring messages and event details with impactful typography. The visual style should be motivational, featuring diverse participants, accompanied by an energetic, uplifting orchestral soundtrack, aiming to "create event videos" that resonate emotionally.
Design an informative 30-second "explainer video" detailing a new event management software service, targeting small business owners who organize corporate events. Present the benefits clearly using a friendly "AI avatars" to speak directly to the viewer, paired with clean, illustrative animations and a calm, reassuring background score. The goal is to "create event videos" that simplify complex solutions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Converting Event Promo Videos.
Quickly produce captivating promotional videos for your events that drive registrations and engagement using AI.
Produce Engaging Event Highlight Reels.
Transform event footage into dynamic social media clips and highlight reels to extend your event's reach and impact.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the process to create professional event videos?
HeyGen empowers you to easily create event videos using advanced AI features and intuitive video templates. Leverage text-to-video from script functionality and a rich media library to customize your content effortlessly. This makes HeyGen a powerful event video maker.
What kind of creative video templates are available in HeyGen for events?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates and scenes, perfect for crafting engaging event highlight reels or promotional content. Our drag-and-drop editor allows for easy customization, enabling you to add text animations and brand elements to suit your specific event.
Can HeyGen's AI capabilities enhance my event marketing videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen integrates powerful AI features like realistic AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation to make your promo videos stand out. You can also apply branding controls to maintain consistency and further customize your message. This elevates your social media marketing efforts.
Is it possible to export videos created with HeyGen for various platforms?
Yes, HeyGen provides flexible export video options, including aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your content looks perfect across different social media platforms. You can create your event video online and export it optimized for any channel.