Create an engaging 30-second promotional video using HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to invite potential attendees to an upcoming tech conference. Target a professional audience interested in innovation, employing a sleek, modern visual style with electronic background music. The video should showcase key speakers and topics, functioning as an effective "event video maker" for your outreach.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a vibrant 45-second "event highlight reel" for a recent community arts festival, aimed at both attendees reliving memories and those who missed out. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to narrate key moments, combining dynamic cuts of artistic performances and crowd reactions with an uplifting, eclectic soundtrack. Remember to "customize" the transitions to reflect the festival's unique creative energy.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 60-second "Promo Video Maker" piece for an annual charity run, designed to attract new participants and potential sponsors. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to convey inspiring messages and event details with impactful typography. The visual style should be motivational, featuring diverse participants, accompanied by an energetic, uplifting orchestral soundtrack, aiming to "create event videos" that resonate emotionally.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 30-second "explainer video" detailing a new event management software service, targeting small business owners who organize corporate events. Present the benefits clearly using a friendly "AI avatars" to speak directly to the viewer, paired with clean, illustrative animations and a calm, reassuring background score. The goal is to "create event videos" that simplify complex solutions.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Event Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning event videos that capture highlights and engage your audience, transforming your footage into a powerful promotional tool.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional "templates & scenes" tailored for event videos. This sets the foundation for your project and saves valuable time.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Easily add your event footage, photos, and branding elements. Utilize the intuitive "drag-and-drop editor" to arrange scenes and personalize every detail to match your vision.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Engaging Elements
Elevate your video with dynamic text, compelling music, and voiceovers. Leverage "AI features" to quickly generate narration, making your message impactful and clear.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Finalize your event video by exporting it in your desired format and resolution. Optimize your video for various platforms with "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", ready for sharing.

Use Cases

Craft Inspiring Event Openers and Recaps

Design compelling motivational videos to kick off your events or create memorable recaps that leave a lasting impression on attendees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create professional event videos?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create event videos using advanced AI features and intuitive video templates. Leverage text-to-video from script functionality and a rich media library to customize your content effortlessly. This makes HeyGen a powerful event video maker.

What kind of creative video templates are available in HeyGen for events?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates and scenes, perfect for crafting engaging event highlight reels or promotional content. Our drag-and-drop editor allows for easy customization, enabling you to add text animations and brand elements to suit your specific event.

Can HeyGen's AI capabilities enhance my event marketing videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen integrates powerful AI features like realistic AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation to make your promo videos stand out. You can also apply branding controls to maintain consistency and further customize your message. This elevates your social media marketing efforts.

Is it possible to export videos created with HeyGen for various platforms?

Yes, HeyGen provides flexible export video options, including aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your content looks perfect across different social media platforms. You can create your event video online and export it optimized for any channel.

