Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Introduce your latest product launch with a 60-second video that combines creativity and technology. Targeted at tech-savvy entrepreneurs, this video will leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing you to craft a compelling story with ease. The video will showcase sleek visuals and professional AI voiceovers, creating an engaging experience that highlights the innovative aspects of your product.
Engage your audience with a 30-second promo video that highlights the unique aspects of your brand. Perfect for small business owners, this video will utilize HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface to effortlessly incorporate your brand's identity into the narrative. With a focus on clean, minimalist visuals and a soothing background score, this video will captivate viewers and drive engagement on social media platforms.
Create a memorable event invitation with a 90-second video designed for corporate event planners. This video will make use of HeyGen's templates & scenes to craft a sophisticated and polished presentation. Featuring high-quality visuals from the media library and a professional AI avatar to guide the narrative, this video will ensure your invitation stands out, appealing to a professional audience seeking elegance and clarity.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Event Promo Video Maker

Create captivating event promo videos effortlessly with our user-friendly online video maker.

Create with Promo Video Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of professionally designed promo video templates. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on customizing your content to suit your event's theme.
Add Your Brand Logos and Colors
Personalize your video by incorporating your brand's logos and colors. This step ensures that your promo video aligns with your brand identity, making it instantly recognizable to your audience.
Apply AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add a professional touch to your promo video, making it more engaging and informative for viewers.
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, export it in the optimal format for various social media channels. This ensures your promo video reaches a wider audience, maximizing its impact and visibility.

HeyGen revolutionizes event promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering seamless integration of promo video templates and video editing tools. Effortlessly craft captivating videos with a drag-and-drop interface, ensuring your brand's logos and colors shine across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight event success stories through compelling AI-generated videos that resonate with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a seamless promo video creation experience with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a variety of promo video templates. This allows users to easily incorporate brand logos and colors, ensuring a professional and personalized touch.

What technical features does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?

HeyGen's AI video editor provides advanced features like text-to-video from script, AI voiceovers, and automatic subtitles. These tools streamline the editing process, making it accessible even for those without technical expertise.

Can HeyGen videos be optimized for social media?

Yes, HeyGen allows for easy aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are perfectly optimized for various social media channels. This feature helps maintain quality and engagement across platforms.

What resources does HeyGen provide for video content creation?

HeyGen supports a comprehensive media library, including access to Getty Images, which enhances the creative process by providing high-quality visuals to complement your video projects.

