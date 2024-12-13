Event News Video Maker: Fast, Easy, Professional Results

Design stunning news videos and streamline your video creation process by utilizing our comprehensive templates & scenes library.

Create a compelling 45-second event news video maker segment, targeting local community members, showcasing a recent charity gala with an upbeat and professional news broadcast style. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the report, bringing a dynamic and personal touch to the news update.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 30-second news video maker announcement for business partners and potential customers, detailing a new product launch with a polished, corporate, and inspiring visual aesthetic, complete with uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and impactful message.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 60-second news videos recap targeting past event attendees and industry professionals, highlighting the success of your annual conference through a vibrant highlights reel with a clear, concise voiceover. Transform your script directly into a captivating video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, making content creation seamless.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an attention-grabbing 20-second breaking news style update for online registrants, announcing a last-minute keynote speaker for an upcoming virtual summit, with an urgent visual flair, bold text overlays, and suspenseful audio. Enhance accessibility and engagement for this crucial event news video maker with HeyGen's automatic Subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Event News Video Maker Works

Craft professional, engaging news videos for your events quickly and effortlessly, transforming your updates into captivating visual stories with AI power.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed news video templates to jumpstart your creation. This makes it easy to begin your project with a compelling visual framework.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Upload your event media and script, then seamlessly integrate your brand's identity by applying custom branding controls including logos and colors.
3
Step 3
Add an AI News Anchor
Enhance your video with a professional AI news anchor to deliver your script, or generate a voiceover from your text. Choose from diverse AI avatars to present your event news with clarity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your event news video is perfect, export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Share your impactful video across all your platforms to keep your audience informed and engaged.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Efficient AI News Video Production

.

Leverage AI to rapidly produce high-quality news videos, streamlining your workflow and reducing production time for breaking event stories.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional news videos?

HeyGen streamlines news video creation by allowing you to generate full videos from text scripts, featuring lifelike AI news anchors that bring your event news to life with professional voiceovers.

Can HeyGen help me design unique and branded news video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable news video templates and powerful branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logos and colors for distinct and professional video storytelling.

How quickly can I generate a news video with HeyGen's AI capabilities?

HeyGen’s AI news generator enables rapid video creation by transforming your text scripts into engaging news videos with AI-powered narration and visuals in just minutes, perfect for timely event news.

Does HeyGen support versatile news video formats and outputs?

Yes, HeyGen supports various aspect ratios and export options, ensuring your news videos are perfectly formatted for any platform, from social media to broadcast, enhancing your video storytelling.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo