Event Highlight Video Maker: Create Stunning Memories
Quickly combine video clips into highly engaging highlights for social media, saving time with HeyGen's templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the event highlight video maker process, offering an AI Video Highlight Maker to effortlessly create stunning video highlights. Produce highly engaging clips in a fraction of the time, streamlining your workflow.
Rapid Social Media Highlight Creation.
Quickly transform event footage into captivating short video clips for social media engagement, maximizing your reach.
Boost Event Promotion with AI Ads.
Convert compelling event highlights into high-performing video advertisements to amplify promotions and attract future attendees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging event highlight videos?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI Video Highlight Maker, enabling you to effortlessly create stunning event highlight videos. Our platform streamlines the process of combining video clips and incorporating elements like text and background music, ensuring your video highlights are highly engaging for social media.
Is HeyGen a time-saving solution for creating video highlights?
Absolutely. HeyGen's intuitive online video editor is designed for efficiency, helping you quickly turn your footage into professional video highlights. Our integrated editing tools allow you to seamlessly manage your clips and add essential elements, making the entire creation process faster and more productive.
Can I customize the look and feel of my highlight videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your event highlight videos reflect your unique style. You can easily add your logo, choose specific colors, and incorporate text effects to create stunning video highlights that align perfectly with your brand identity.
What options does HeyGen offer for exporting and sharing highlight videos?
HeyGen supports various export options to ensure your video highlights are ready for any platform, including social media. You can utilize aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your short video clips for different channels, guaranteeing broad reach and excellent presentation.