Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a vibrant 30-second Highlight Video Maker advertisement aimed at small business owners keen on rapid content creation for Instagram Reels. This video needs a fast-paced visual style with eye-catching graphics and popular, upbeat background music. Leverage HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling clips that resonate with an energetic online audience.
Produce a comprehensive 2-minute event recap video targeting online educators who wish to distill key takeaways from long-form content using advanced video editing tools. The visual approach should be clear, informative, and well-organized, supported by a calm and authoritative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's robust voiceover generation feature to narrate complex information engagingly and precisely.
Develop an engaging 45-second highlight video to attract future attendees, intended for event organizers promoting their next major conference. The video's visual style should be enthusiastic and welcoming, featuring a friendly AI avatar to introduce the event's most memorable moments and an energetic, inspiring soundtrack. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars to add a unique, personalized touch that captures audience attention.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Event Highlight Reels.
Quickly transform event footage into captivating highlights for social media, maximizing reach and engagement in minutes.
Capture and Share Memorable Event Moments.
Easily compile key event moments into professional, engaging AI-powered videos, perfect for recaps and future promotions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI simplify video editing for creators?
HeyGen utilizes advanced AI-powered editing tools, including an AI clipping tool and intuitive drag and drop functionality, to streamline video creation. This makes producing a professional quality highlight video incredibly efficient and accessible for all users.
What video export options does HeyGen offer for high-quality content?
HeyGen provides versatile export options, allowing you to produce videos in high resolutions such as 1080p and even 4K. This ensures your event highlight video maintains crystal-clear quality across all platforms, ready for social media sharing.
Can HeyGen facilitate collaborative video projects for teams?
Yes, HeyGen supports collaborative tools designed to help teams work together seamlessly on video projects. You can easily upload raw footage and share project progress, fostering an efficient and integrated workflow for creating event recaps or any video content.
What AI-driven content generation features are available in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers powerful AI features for content generation, including realistic AI Voiceovers and precise AI subtitles & captions. Our platform also provides automatic resize capabilities, adapting your content for various aspect ratios and ensuring optimal viewing on different devices without manual adjustments.