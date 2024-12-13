Your Go-To Event Ad Video Maker
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a crisp 45-second video ad designed for small business owners and entrepreneurs, encouraging them to register for an upcoming masterclass on growing their business online. The tone should be authoritative yet approachable, with clear, legible text overlays and a focus on key benefits, driving a strong "call-to-action". Harness HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly transform your message into a compelling narrative as a "video ad maker", ensuring accessibility with automatic "Subtitles/captions".
Create an inspiring 60-second recap video, acting as a "promo video maker" for next year's annual tech summit, aimed at attracting event planners and potential sponsors. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, blending actual footage with high-quality "stock photos and videos", underscored by an epic orchestral score. Incorporate an "AI avatar" generated by HeyGen to introduce key highlights and future plans, adding a unique and modern touch.
Produce a punchy 15-second "short-form video" announcing a flash sale for tickets to an exclusive art exhibition, aimed at art enthusiasts and existing patrons. The visual aesthetic should be minimalist yet striking, using bold typography and a countdown timer, set against a sophisticated, modern classical audio backdrop. Leverage HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to optimize the ad for various social platforms and quickly customize it using pre-designed "video ad templates" to captivate your audience instantly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Event Ads.
Quickly design and launch engaging event ad videos that capture attention and drive attendance using AI.
Produce Engaging Social Media Promos.
Generate captivating short-form videos optimized for social media platforms to effectively promote your events.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my event ad videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging event ad videos with its AI-powered tools and extensive video ad templates. You can quickly produce compelling short-form videos optimized for various social media platforms, capturing attention effectively.
What makes HeyGen an effective promo video maker?
HeyGen stands out as an effective promo video maker by leveraging AI avatars and high-quality voiceovers to create professional video ads. Integrate clear calls-to-action to connect with your audience and help grow your business.
Does HeyGen offer tools for customizing my video ads?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors, within its intuitive drag-and-drop online video editor. You can personalize your video ads further using our comprehensive library of stock photos and videos.
Can HeyGen assist with generating video ad content from text?
Absolutely, HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability allows you to transform written content into dynamic short-form videos. This feature, combined with realistic voiceovers, makes HeyGen an efficient video ad maker.