Etsy Product Video Maker: Create Engaging Product Videos

Effortlessly showcase products and boost your listing with professional-quality videos using our user-friendly templates and scenes.

Produce a vibrant 30-second marketing video aimed at Etsy shoppers interested in unique handmade jewelry. The visual style should be bright and clean, with close-ups that highlight intricate details, accompanied by an upbeat, inspiring soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling visuals that truly showcase products and drive engagement for your Etsy listing.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Etsy Product Video Maker Works

Boost your Etsy listings with engaging product videos. Our user-friendly tool helps you quickly create professional-quality videos to showcase your products.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed "templates" optimized for showcasing products. This feature provides a quick start for your Etsy product video, leveraging our robust Templates & scenes library.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Upload your product photos and existing video clips. Easily integrate your visuals into the chosen template to personalize your Etsy product video, utilizing our Media library/stock support for seamless integration.
3
Step 3
Add Details and Voice
Add descriptive text, background music, and a compelling voiceover using our Voiceover generation feature to explain your product's unique selling points. Our video maker makes customization simple.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your finished, engaging videos in the optimal aspect ratio for Etsy. Your high-quality content is ready to boost your listing, thanks to our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capabilities.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers Etsy sellers to create professional-quality Etsy product videos effortlessly. Leverage our AI video maker to generate engaging videos and boost your listings, attracting more buyers with compelling visual content.

Share Customer Success Stories

.

Produce engaging videos featuring customer testimonials and success stories, building trust and credibility to indirectly boost your Etsy product listings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating Etsy product videos?

HeyGen's user-friendly Etsy AI video creator allows you to quickly generate professional-quality videos from a script. Its intuitive features make it simple to create engaging videos that effectively showcase your products for your Etsy listings.

Does HeyGen offer templates for Etsy marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of templates and scenes specifically designed for online video creation, helping you produce professional-quality Etsy product videos. These templates simplify the process of making impactful marketing videos to boost your listing.

What benefits do HeyGen's Etsy videos offer for my listings?

HeyGen's capabilities allow you to create engaging videos that powerfully showcase products, significantly boosting your listing visibility on Etsy. Professional-quality short videos grab attention, improve customer engagement, and can contribute to better SEO for your products.

Can HeyGen customize videos for specific product branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen's video maker empowers you with branding controls to customize your Etsy product videos, including adding your logo and preferred colors. You can also utilize AI avatars and voiceover generation to create unique and personalized online video creation experiences for your brand.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo