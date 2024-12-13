Professional Etiquette Training Video Maker

Transform your scripts into clear, engaging instructional videos using our advanced text-to-video from script feature.

Craft a compelling 60-second video for new hires and existing employees needing a refresh, focusing on essential workplace etiquette videos; it should feature a professional, clean visual style with slightly animated elements, accompanied by a clear, friendly voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information engagingly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a concise 45-second educational video maker for mid-level managers and team leads, detailing virtual meeting etiquette with a modern, infographic-style visual presentation and upbeat background music, narrated by an authoritative yet encouraging voice, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for efficient content creation.
Prompt 2
Develop a sharp 30-second training video using a bright, inviting visual style and warm color palette, aimed at customer-facing roles to provide quick tips on effective client communication; the audio should consist of a calm and reassuring voice, generated effortlessly with HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability.
Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 50-second engaging training video for a diverse workforce, including non-native speakers, illustrating the importance of inclusive language in the workplace through real-world scenarios; the video should have an energetic but clear voice and ensure accessibility by incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How etiquette training video maker Works

Craft professional and engaging etiquette training videos with ease, leveraging AI-powered tools to educate and inform your audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script directly into the editor. Our Text-to-video from script capability will instantly convert your words into dynamic visuals, setting the foundation for your video creation.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars to act as your presenter. Customize their appearance and voice to perfectly align with your brand and message, making your educational video maker content relatable.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding
Elevate your video's professionalism by utilizing Branding controls. Integrate your company's logo, specific brand colors, and custom fonts to ensure visual consistency across all your engaging training videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your video is complete, use the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize it for various platforms. Generate your high-quality workplace etiquette videos, ready for sharing with your team.

Use Cases

Elevate your etiquette training with HeyGen's AI video maker. Easily create engaging workplace etiquette videos to boost learning and retention for your team.

Inspire Positive Conduct

.

Develop compelling videos that inspire and motivate adherence to proper etiquette, fostering a culture of respect and professionalism.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of professional workplace etiquette videos?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create high-quality workplace etiquette videos using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. This innovative educational video maker turns your scripts into engaging training videos efficiently, making the process seamless and professional.

What unique features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging training videos?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI avatars and dynamic templates to produce highly engaging training videos. With its text-to-video capabilities and professional voiceovers, HeyGen transforms your content into impactful educational experiences that capture viewer attention.

How quickly can I generate instructional videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to quickly generate instructional videos and how-to videos using its extensive library of training video templates. Simply input your script, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen handles the rest, significantly reducing video creation time.

Does HeyGen allow for branding customization in educational videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company logo and specific colors into your educational video content. This ensures all your training videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo