Develop a 1-minute video for new hires, serving as a critical piece of their onboarding training. This environmental training video should cover essential compliance training guidelines for waste management and resource conservation within the company. The visual style should be professional and welcoming, featuring clean graphics and an approachable tone, while the audio should utilize AI voiceovers to deliver clear, concise instructions. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information, making the content engaging and personable for the audience.

