Craft a vibrant 30-second promotional video aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners, showcasing how to dramatically Boost Sales with innovative strategies. The visual style should be dynamic and upbeat, featuring quick cuts and modern graphics, complemented by a confident and friendly AI voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to jumpstart creation and leverage Voiceover generation for professional narration.

Example Prompt 1
Design a sleek 45-second promotional video for tech startups and product marketers announcing a new launch, focusing on its innovative features. Envision clean, futuristic visuals with high-tech animations and crisp sound design, paired with clear, concise narration. This promotional video could be built efficiently using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capabilities and enriched with stunning visuals from the Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 2
Create an inspiring 60-second promo video tailored for coaches, consultants, and personal brand creators, highlighting their unique value proposition for effective marketing campaigns. The video should adopt a warm, inviting, and authentic visual style, conveying trustworthiness through an encouraging tone. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars to present the message personally and ensure broad accessibility with Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an informative 30-second explainer video designed for businesses needing to quickly clarify complex services or products, acting as a concise online editor for their message. The visual aesthetic should be bright and engaging, incorporating clear, on-screen text and simple graphics, all supported by a clear, concise Voiceover generation. Optimize the final output using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks great across all platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Entrepreneur Promo Video Maker Works

Craft compelling promotional videos effortlessly with our AI-powered video editor, designed for entrepreneurs to boost their marketing campaigns and reach a wider audience.

1
Step 1
Select a Creative Foundation
Select from a wide array of professionally designed video templates, perfect for various promotional videos. You can also leverage simple text prompts to generate initial scenes for a custom start.
2
Step 2
Add Your Unique Content
Add your product visuals, images, and brand logos. Enhance your message with professional AI voiceovers and dynamic animated text, alongside options from our extensive stock media library.
3
Step 3
Customize and Refine Your Video
Customize every element with our intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Adjust colors, fonts, and add automatic subtitles/captions to ensure your brand identity shines through with robust branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Export your high-quality promotional videos using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, optimized for various social media channels. Share directly to reach your target audience and elevate your marketing campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling promotional videos?

HeyGen empowers entrepreneurs to easily produce professional promotional videos using its intuitive AI video editor. Leverage a wide array of templates and the drag-and-drop editor to bring your creative ideas to life, boosting your marketing campaigns and increasing sales.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen integrates advanced AI capabilities such as text-to-video generation from simple text prompts and realistic AI voiceovers. This allows you to streamline your video production workflows and create high-quality content efficiently, including explainer videos and product showcases.

Can I customize videos to match my brand's identity using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to add brand logos, customize colors, and incorporate animated text to maintain visual consistency. This ensures your social media videos and marketing campaigns reflect your unique brand identity across all channels.

Does HeyGen offer access to a media library for video content?

Yes, HeyGen features an extensive stock media library, including premium options like Getty Images, to enhance your video projects. You can easily add various assets to your promo video templates, ensuring a polished and professional finish for all your marketing videos.

