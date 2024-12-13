Create a 45-second breaking entertainment news video designed for pop culture enthusiasts and social media followers, covering the latest trending celebrity buzz. The visual style should be fast-paced with vibrant graphics and quick cuts, accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack and an engaging, authoritative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the 'news headlines' in a dynamic and visually appealing manner, making this an ideal 'entertainment news video maker' tool.

Generate Video