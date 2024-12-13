Enterprise Promo Video Maker: Create Marketing Videos Fast

Transform scripts into dynamic video content instantly with powerful Text-to-video from script functionality.

Design a professional 1-minute explainer video targeting corporate L&D departments and HR managers, showcasing how HeyGen streamlines "enterprise promo video maker" capabilities. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring realistic AI avatars in business settings, complemented by an authoritative, clear voiceover. This video should highlight the seamless integration of AI avatars and sophisticated voiceover generation to create engaging training modules efficiently.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 45-second marketing video for marketing teams and B2B small business owners, demonstrating the speed and ease of creating compelling "promo video maker" content. The visual style should be energetic with quick cuts and vibrant animations, set to upbeat music, and clearly convey the message through text-to-video from script functionality and pre-designed templates & scenes.
Prompt 2
Craft an impactful 60-second product announcement video aimed at international sales teams and global marketing strategists, emphasizing global reach and accessibility for new product launches. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring global imagery and demonstrating precise subtitle integration for multiple languages, alongside effective aspect-ratio resizing & exports for diverse platforms. The audio should be a confident, clear narration with optional localized voiceovers.
Prompt 3
Develop an in-depth 2-minute corporate communication video for content strategists and enterprise communication leads, illustrating how HeyGen acts as a comprehensive "business video maker" for complex internal messaging. The visual approach should be informative and polished, incorporating diverse media library/stock support assets to enrich the narrative. The audio should feature calm, confident narration, demonstrating how even detailed scripts can be quickly transformed using text-to-video from script.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an enterprise promo video maker works

Create professional, branded promotional videos efficiently with AI-powered tools and extensive customization options, designed for enterprise-level communication.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Choose from a variety of professionally designed templates to quickly kickstart your project and set the stage for your message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Story
Bring your message to life by integrating realistic AI avatars or utilizing text-to-video from script for dynamic narration.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Apply your company's visual identity using comprehensive branding controls (logo, colors), ensuring consistent representation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and use flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports to deliver high-quality content optimized for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI-powered video maker, empowers businesses to create professional enterprise promo videos effortlessly, streamlining content creation for marketing and communication.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into compelling AI-powered videos, building trust and demonstrating proven value for prospective enterprise clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI-powered marketing videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology, allowing users to transform scripts into professional marketing videos effortlessly. This AI-powered video maker streamlines the entire production process from concept to final export.

What branding and customization options are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling users to customize videos with logos and brand colors using a variety of templates. You can also utilize video export functionalities and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your content fits various platforms perfectly.

Can HeyGen integrate voiceovers and subtitles into business videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive voiceover capabilities and seamless subtitle integration, making it an ideal business video maker. These features ensure your content is accessible and professional for a wider audience.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating enterprise-level promo videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as an enterprise promo video maker, featuring an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a rich stock media library to create high-quality content. It also supports collaboration tools, making it perfect for teams producing professional marketing videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo