Enterprise Product Video Generator: Scale Your Video Creation

Quickly create professional product videos at scale with intelligent "Text-to-video from script" capabilities, perfect for enterprise needs.

Produce a vibrant 30-second video for enterprise marketing teams, showcasing a new product feature. The visual style should be dynamic and upbeat with energetic background music, utilizing HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling product videos.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a clear 60-second explainer video designed for potential clients to understand complex software solutions. This video should feature a modern, informative visual aesthetic with a friendly AI voiceover, demonstrating how an AI video generator can transform scripts directly into engaging content using Text-to-video from script.
Prompt 2
Craft a concise 45-second internal communication video targeting new hires, introducing them to company values and key processes. Employ a professional, clean visual style with clear narration and integrate stock footage from the Media library/stock support to enhance professionalism in these essential employee training product videos.
Prompt 3
Generate a short, impactful 15-second social media advertisement targeting advertising professionals, highlighting a key benefit of an enterprise product. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant with a catchy, energetic voiceover, leveraging Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the product video for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Enterprise Product Video Generator Works

Learn how to effortlessly create professional enterprise product videos with AI-powered tools and seamless collaboration, from script to export.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Script
Begin by choosing from a library of professional templates & scenes tailored for product showcases, or paste your existing script to initiate your enterprise product video project.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video Content
Integrate your specific product visuals, add compelling voiceovers, and select from diverse AI avatars to narrate your message, ensuring clarity and engagement.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Finalize
Implement your brand's unique logos and color schemes using branding controls, and review your content within a secure environment, ensuring complete brand consistency.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Product Video
Produce your high-quality product videos in various aspect ratios and export formats, ready for deployment across all your internal and external communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating high-quality enterprise product videos. Our AI video generator empowers businesses to produce compelling product videos efficiently and at scale.

Streamline Product Training

.

Enhance employee understanding and retention of complex product features through engaging AI-powered training videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creative process for product videos?

HeyGen empowers users to quickly produce stunning product videos by leveraging advanced AI video generator technology, offering customizable templates, and realistic AI avatars and voiceovers to streamline the creative workflow.

What types of product videos can be created using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, businesses can generate a wide range of engaging product videos, including marketing showcases, explainer videos, and tutorials, all powered by our enterprise-grade AI video generator.

Does HeyGen support advanced customization for video editing and collaboration?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust video editor tools for advanced customization, including dynamic AI avatars and seamless collaboration features, ensuring your team can create polished content efficiently within a secure environment.

Can HeyGen assist in generating scripts for explainer videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen integrates AI-powered auto generated scripts to help you craft compelling narratives for explainer videos, making content creation faster and more efficient, complemented by high-quality voiceovers.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo