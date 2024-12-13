Enterprise Onboarding Video Maker Transform Your New Hire Experience

Create engaging onboarding videos for new hires effortlessly with customizable templates and powerful AI avatars from our AI-powered platform.

Imagine a vibrant 60-second welcome video designed for new hires, showcasing an energetic company culture with a friendly, upbeat visual style and a warm, encouraging voiceover. This engaging onboarding video will utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce key team members, making the welcome personal and memorable.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How enterprise onboarding video maker Works

Craft engaging onboarding videos for your new hires with an intuitive platform designed for enterprises, ensuring a consistent and impactful welcome experience.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your journey by choosing from a rich library of customizable templates and scenes, specifically designed for creating compelling onboarding videos quickly. This jumpstarts your production, ensuring a professional look from the outset.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Populate your video with key information. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to instantly generate lifelike presenters who deliver your message, making it clear and engaging for new hires with an AI-powered platform.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding & Refinements
Ensure your video aligns with your company culture by applying branding controls like logos and custom colors. Enhance accessibility and understanding with auto-generated subtitles, crafting truly engaging onboarding videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your enterprise onboarding video by exporting it in your desired aspect ratio. Easily integrate your finished video into your learning management systems (LMS) or share it directly, providing a seamless experience for new employees.

HeyGen is an innovative AI-powered platform that acts as a powerful enterprise onboarding video maker. It allows you to create engaging onboarding videos for new hires using customizable templates, streamlining the entire video creation tool process.

Foster Company Culture and Values

Develop inspiring videos that effectively communicate your company's mission, values, and culture, helping new hires quickly connect and feel integrated.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging onboarding videos by leveraging AI avatars and customizable templates. This allows for dynamic storytelling and visual appeal, ensuring new hires are captivated from the start.

What makes HeyGen an efficient onboarding video maker for new hires?

HeyGen is an AI-powered platform that simplifies the process of creating onboarding videos for new hires. With text-to-video generation and voiceover capabilities, you can quickly transform scripts into professional, high-quality content.

Can I customize onboarding videos to reflect my company culture using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, customizable templates, and a rich media library to ensure your onboarding videos perfectly reflect your unique company culture. You can easily integrate your logo, brand colors, and relevant visuals.

How does HeyGen utilize AI to enhance enterprise onboarding video creation?

HeyGen significantly enhances enterprise onboarding video creation through its advanced AI-powered platform. It uses AI avatars, text-to-video features, and voiceover generation to streamline production, making it a powerful video creation tool for organizations.

