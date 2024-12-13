The objective is to develop a comprehensive 90-second technical tutorial video using HeyGen for new employees, focusing on the intricacies of your primary "learning management systems (LMS)". This "onboarding video" should guide the audience, comprised of all new hires, through the initial login, navigation, and key module access, employing a clear, step-by-step visual style with screen recordings and a professional, calm AI voiceover. Leverage the "Text-to-video from script" capability to ensure precise technical instructions and utilize "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility and clarity in complex terminology.

