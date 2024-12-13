Enterprise Onboarding Video Generator for Modern Teams

Automate engaging onboarding videos instantly using advanced AI avatars, ensuring a consistent and branded new hire experience.

The objective is to develop a comprehensive 90-second technical tutorial video using HeyGen for new employees, focusing on the intricacies of your primary "learning management systems (LMS)". This "onboarding video" should guide the audience, comprised of all new hires, through the initial login, navigation, and key module access, employing a clear, step-by-step visual style with screen recordings and a professional, calm AI voiceover. Leverage the "Text-to-video from script" capability to ensure precise technical instructions and utilize "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility and clarity in complex terminology.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine creating a concise 1-minute "SOPs with AI" video designed for existing technical support staff, detailing a newly implemented system update or troubleshooting procedure. This video should adopt a dynamic, instructive visual style featuring animated diagrams and screen overlays, accompanied by an energetic yet authoritative AI voice. Incorporate an "AI avatar" as a virtual instructor to guide viewers through complex processes and ensure "Voiceover generation" accurately conveys critical information without manual recording.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a welcoming 2-minute introductory video for all incoming engineers and IT specialists, highlighting the company's technical infrastructure and core values, functioning as an essential part of their "enterprise onboarding video generator" experience. This "AI generated video documentation" should feature a corporate yet approachable visual style, blending stock footage of modern tech environments with company-specific branding elements, all narrated by a warm, engaging AI voice. Utilize diverse "Templates & scenes" to structure the narrative effectively and enrich the visual experience with curated assets from the "Media library/stock support".
Example Prompt 3
For developers needing quick refreshers, crafting a quick 45-second "AI video generator" explainer demonstrating how to integrate a new API endpoint or deploy a specific technical tool is paramount. The video requires a fast-paced, visually driven style with rapid cuts, on-screen text highlighting key commands, and an informative, articulate AI voice. Leverage the "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" capability to ensure it's optimized for various internal communication platforms and generate content swiftly using "Text-to-video from script" for precise coding examples and instructions.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an enterprise onboarding video generator Works

Streamline new hire introductions and training with AI-powered video creation, ensuring consistent messaging and a welcoming experience for every employee.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your onboarding text. Our text-to-video generator swiftly transforms your script into a visual narrative for new hires.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Personalize your video by choosing an AI avatar from our diverse library to serve as your friendly and engaging digital presenter.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Integrate your company's unique logos and colors using our robust branding controls, maintaining a consistent corporate identity throughout your onboarding videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize and export your high-quality onboarding video, optimized for various aspect ratios and ready for seamless integration as AI generated video documentation.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Knowledge Transfer and SOPs

.

Simplify complex company policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and technical guides into clear, accessible AI-generated video documentation for new employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of technical tutorial videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating a tutorial video library by allowing users to generate videos from script using realistic AI avatars. Our advanced text-to-video generator includes auto-generated subtitles, ensuring clear and accessible communication for technical topics.

Can HeyGen be used for generating enterprise onboarding videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal enterprise onboarding video generator, offering customizable templates and branding controls to ensure your videos align perfectly with company culture. You can achieve full customization to create engaging and informative onboarding videos quickly and efficiently.

What customization options are available for AI avatars and voices in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for AI avatars, including a variety of talking heads and the ability to fine-tune appearances. Our integrated AI voice generator allows for diverse vocal styles, giving you full control over the narrative and enhancing your AI video generator output.

How can HeyGen support the integration of AI-generated video documentation within existing systems?

HeyGen facilitates the creation of AI generated video documentation and SOPs with AI, which can be easily exported and integrated into learning management systems (LMS). Our video editing tools support various aspect ratios, ensuring your content is compatible and impactful across platforms.

