Enterprise Onboarding Video Generator for Modern Teams
Automate engaging onboarding videos instantly using advanced AI avatars, ensuring a consistent and branded new hire experience.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine creating a concise 1-minute "SOPs with AI" video designed for existing technical support staff, detailing a newly implemented system update or troubleshooting procedure. This video should adopt a dynamic, instructive visual style featuring animated diagrams and screen overlays, accompanied by an energetic yet authoritative AI voice. Incorporate an "AI avatar" as a virtual instructor to guide viewers through complex processes and ensure "Voiceover generation" accurately conveys critical information without manual recording.
Produce a welcoming 2-minute introductory video for all incoming engineers and IT specialists, highlighting the company's technical infrastructure and core values, functioning as an essential part of their "enterprise onboarding video generator" experience. This "AI generated video documentation" should feature a corporate yet approachable visual style, blending stock footage of modern tech environments with company-specific branding elements, all narrated by a warm, engaging AI voice. Utilize diverse "Templates & scenes" to structure the narrative effectively and enrich the visual experience with curated assets from the "Media library/stock support".
For developers needing quick refreshers, crafting a quick 45-second "AI video generator" explainer demonstrating how to integrate a new API endpoint or deploy a specific technical tool is paramount. The video requires a fast-paced, visually driven style with rapid cuts, on-screen text highlighting key commands, and an informative, articulate AI voice. Leverage the "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" capability to ensure it's optimized for various internal communication platforms and generate content swiftly using "Text-to-video from script" for precise coding examples and instructions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Quickly produce a high volume of engaging onboarding videos and educational courses, ensuring consistent learning for every new hire across the enterprise.
Enhance Employee Training Engagement.
Utilize AI-powered videos to make complex training materials more engaging and memorable, significantly improving knowledge retention and new hire ramp-up time.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of technical tutorial videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating a tutorial video library by allowing users to generate videos from script using realistic AI avatars. Our advanced text-to-video generator includes auto-generated subtitles, ensuring clear and accessible communication for technical topics.
Can HeyGen be used for generating enterprise onboarding videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal enterprise onboarding video generator, offering customizable templates and branding controls to ensure your videos align perfectly with company culture. You can achieve full customization to create engaging and informative onboarding videos quickly and efficiently.
What customization options are available for AI avatars and voices in HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for AI avatars, including a variety of talking heads and the ability to fine-tune appearances. Our integrated AI voice generator allows for diverse vocal styles, giving you full control over the narrative and enhancing your AI video generator output.
How can HeyGen support the integration of AI-generated video documentation within existing systems?
HeyGen facilitates the creation of AI generated video documentation and SOPs with AI, which can be easily exported and integrated into learning management systems (LMS). Our video editing tools support various aspect ratios, ensuring your content is compatible and impactful across platforms.