Enterprise Knowledge Video Generator for Scalable Training

Rapidly create engaging training and onboarding videos with consistent, professional delivery using AI avatars.

Discover how a 90-second explainer video can revolutionize your internal knowledge sharing for IT Managers and L&D Specialists. This professional and informative video, featuring clear, authoritative voiceover and engaging visuals, demonstrates HeyGen's power as an enterprise knowledge video generator by efficiently converting complex technical documentation into compelling visual content using its text-to-video from script capability, ensuring your teams are always up-to-date.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
CTOs and Innovation Leads, visualize the future of content creation in a modern, sleek 60-second demonstration highlighting advanced technology. This video showcases HeyGen's AI video platform, powered by realistic AI avatars, delivering complex technical concepts with a slightly futuristic yet accessible tone, making cutting-edge presentations simple and scalable.
Prompt 2
For Compliance Officers and Security Teams, learn how to maintain integrity with a trustworthy, detail-oriented 120-second video. This production, featuring screen recording demonstrations and a calm, reassuring voice, illustrates HeyGen's robust SOC 2 compliance and how its seamless API integrations facilitate secure and efficient operations within any enterprise environment.
Prompt 3
Product Managers and Technical Trainers, effortlessly craft engaging 45-second training videos and explainer videos. With an engaging, step-by-step visual style and supportive voiceover, this video demonstrates how HeyGen's user-friendly templates & scenes and automatic subtitles/captions capabilities simplify the creation of crucial technical content, improving learner comprehension and retention.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Enterprise Knowledge Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your company's knowledge into engaging, on-brand videos, enhancing learning and communication across your organization.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Knowledge Script
Begin by inputting your existing text or script. Our platform utilizes advanced text-to-video capabilities to instantly convert your written content into a dynamic video narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of professional AI avatars to represent your message. These AI avatars bring your content to life, ensuring a consistent and engaging presenter for all your videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Branded Templates
Integrate your company's identity using branded templates and customization options. Easily add your logo, brand colors, and visual elements to maintain a cohesive corporate image across all content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Training Videos
Finalize and export your high-quality training videos in various formats. Your enterprise knowledge videos are now ready to be shared and deployed across your internal platforms, simplifying content delivery.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video platform acts as an enterprise knowledge video generator, leveraging AI avatars to transform complex information into engaging training videos, boosting internal communication and learning.

Simplify Complex Information

.

Simplify complex enterprise knowledge and technical topics, enhancing internal education and understanding across your workforce.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen ensure data security and compliance for enterprise users?

HeyGen prioritizes security, offering a robust AI video platform that is SOC 2 compliant. This commitment ensures your enterprise knowledge video generator needs are met with the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

What kind of AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides diverse AI avatars that can deliver your message in a natural and engaging way. Our advanced text-to-video engine allows you to effortlessly transform scripts into professional videos with realistic voiceover generation.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing systems for automated video creation?

Yes, HeyGen supports API integrations, enabling seamless connection with your current workflows for automated video generation. This makes creating various videos, including training videos and marketing videos, more efficient.

What customization options are available for branding in HeyGen videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create branded templates, ensuring every video aligns with your corporate identity. You can easily apply your logo and brand colors to all explainer videos and onboarding videos, enhancing brand recall.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo