Enterprise Knowledge Video Generator for Scalable Training
Rapidly create engaging training and onboarding videos with consistent, professional delivery using AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
CTOs and Innovation Leads, visualize the future of content creation in a modern, sleek 60-second demonstration highlighting advanced technology. This video showcases HeyGen's AI video platform, powered by realistic AI avatars, delivering complex technical concepts with a slightly futuristic yet accessible tone, making cutting-edge presentations simple and scalable.
For Compliance Officers and Security Teams, learn how to maintain integrity with a trustworthy, detail-oriented 120-second video. This production, featuring screen recording demonstrations and a calm, reassuring voice, illustrates HeyGen's robust SOC 2 compliance and how its seamless API integrations facilitate secure and efficient operations within any enterprise environment.
Product Managers and Technical Trainers, effortlessly craft engaging 45-second training videos and explainer videos. With an engaging, step-by-step visual style and supportive voiceover, this video demonstrates how HeyGen's user-friendly templates & scenes and automatic subtitles/captions capabilities simplify the creation of crucial technical content, improving learner comprehension and retention.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video platform acts as an enterprise knowledge video generator, leveraging AI avatars to transform complex information into engaging training videos, boosting internal communication and learning.
Streamline Enterprise Education.
Empower your organization to create more training courses and educational content, effectively reaching all employees globally with AI video.
Boost Learning Engagement.
Significantly boost employee training engagement and knowledge retention by utilizing dynamic AI-generated videos and AI avatars.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen ensure data security and compliance for enterprise users?
HeyGen prioritizes security, offering a robust AI video platform that is SOC 2 compliant. This commitment ensures your enterprise knowledge video generator needs are met with the highest standards of data protection and privacy.
What kind of AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen provides diverse AI avatars that can deliver your message in a natural and engaging way. Our advanced text-to-video engine allows you to effortlessly transform scripts into professional videos with realistic voiceover generation.
Can HeyGen integrate with existing systems for automated video creation?
Yes, HeyGen supports API integrations, enabling seamless connection with your current workflows for automated video generation. This makes creating various videos, including training videos and marketing videos, more efficient.
What customization options are available for branding in HeyGen videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create branded templates, ensuring every video aligns with your corporate identity. You can easily apply your logo and brand colors to all explainer videos and onboarding videos, enhancing brand recall.