Enterprise Explainer Video Maker for Business Growth
Boost product adoption and lead conversion by effortlessly creating engaging videos using AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a concise 45-second explainer video tailored for new employees during onboarding, outlining essential company values and initial processes. The visual and audio style should be warm and inviting, featuring vibrant, positive visuals paired with a friendly, clear voice. Make use of HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to establish a polished look and efficiently generate the video using the text-to-video from script capability.
Design a sharp 30-second video for an internal marketing audience, aimed at simplifying a complex brand strategy while strictly adhering to corporate brand consistency. Employ a clean, minimalist visual style with an upbeat and informative voice. Implement HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions for clarity and leverage its media library/stock support to integrate approved brand assets seamlessly.
Develop a persuasive 90-second video specifically for tech-savvy entrepreneurs, showcasing an AI video platform's powerful customization features and ease of use. The visual design should be dynamic and futuristic, accompanied by a confident, engaging voice. Emphasize HeyGen's capability for aspect-ratio resizing & exports to suit various platforms and its versatile voiceover generation for diverse messaging.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an AI video platform, empowers enterprises to create impactful explainer videos efficiently. Drive product adoption, boost lead conversion, and ensure brand consistency with AI-powered video content.
Enhance Enterprise Training & Onboarding.
Increase employee engagement and knowledge retention for internal training and onboarding programs with dynamic AI explainer videos.
Accelerate Product Marketing & Lead Generation.
Quickly create compelling explainer videos for product launches and marketing campaigns to capture leads and drive pipeline conversion.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative process for explainer videos?
HeyGen's AI video platform empowers you to create impactful explainer videos with ease. Leverage our professionally-designed templates, AI avatars, and intuitive drag-and-drop editor to bring your creative vision to life and ensure brand consistency.
What creative assets does HeyGen offer for animated explainer videos?
HeyGen provides a rich visual library including lifelike AI avatars and a vast selection of stock videos and music. Our AI-powered voiceover generators and customization features allow you to design the visuals and sound to perfectly match your brand's unique style.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating professional explainer videos without extensive video editing experience?
Absolutely. HeyGen's user-friendly interface and intuitive drag-and-drop editor empower anyone to create impactful, professionally animated explainer videos. Our flexible video editing capabilities streamline the production process, so you can focus on your creative message.
Can HeyGen explainer videos effectively simplify complex ideas and engage audiences?
HeyGen's explainer video tools are designed to simplify complex ideas into engaging visuals, making your message resonate with audiences. By creating high-quality explainer videos, businesses can effectively drive higher engagement across marketing strategies and social media, ensuring strong brand consistency.