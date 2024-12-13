Elevate Internal Comms with Our Enterprise Communication Video Maker

Create high-quality internal communication videos effortlessly. Our corporate video maker leverages AI avatars to engage your audience.

Develop a compelling 45-second welcome video for new hires within a large enterprise, aiming to foster strong internal communication from day one. The visual style should be professional and inviting, featuring bright, clean graphics and a diverse cast of AI avatars representing different company roles, accompanied by an uplifting, subtle background track generated via voiceover generation. This high-quality video will quickly acclimate new team members to the company culture and essential information.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 30-second marketing video designed to captivate prospective clients and showcase a new product or service. The visual aesthetic should be modern and sleek, utilizing motion graphics and engaging text overlays, paired with an energetic, contemporary soundtrack. Leverage the text-to-video from script capability to efficiently produce compelling narrative flow, ensuring that even with rapid cuts, the message is crystal clear to the target audience through precise subtitles/captions.
Prompt 2
Produce an impactful 60-second business video for internal communication, delivering a quarterly update from the CEO to employees across all departments. The visual style should be authoritative yet approachable, using professional templates & scenes with subtle branding elements and high-quality stock footage from the media library/stock support, backed by a calm, reassuring voiceover. This corporate video solution aims to clearly convey strategic goals and reinforce team unity.
Prompt 3
Imagine an engaging 50-second explainer video targeting small to medium business owners, illustrating how an online video platform can streamline their business communication tools. Visually, the video should be vibrant and informative, featuring infographic-style animations and on-screen text, with a friendly, conversational audio tone and an upbeat, professional background music. Utilize the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure optimal viewing across various devices, making complex concepts easy to understand for the audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an enterprise communication video maker Works

Streamline your internal and external business communication with high-quality, engaging videos, designed for enterprise-level collaboration and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Foundation
Start a new project by choosing from professional templates or generating a video from a script, laying the groundwork for your video creation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Incorporate visuals by adding screen recordings, media from the library, or using AI avatars to represent your message effectively, including drag and drop photos.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Refine your video with custom branding controls, generate voiceovers for impact, and add subtitles for accessibility, ensuring a cohesive corporate video solution.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality video by exporting it in various aspect ratios, ready to be shared across your online video platform or internal communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an essential enterprise communication video maker, simplifying video creation for businesses. Produce high-quality, engaging content for all your business communication tools.

Highlight Business Success

Create compelling videos of customer success stories to inspire teams, attract new clients, and reinforce your brand's value proposition across various platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video production for businesses?

HeyGen empowers businesses to produce high-quality video content efficiently. Our platform serves as an intuitive enterprise communication video maker, transforming text scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and professional templates, making complex video creation accessible.

What types of business videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile corporate video solution, allowing you to create diverse content from marketing video campaigns to internal communication updates. Leverage our features like text-to-video and voiceover generation to meet your specific business video needs.

Can HeyGen help me make professional videos without extensive editing experience?

Absolutely! HeyGen acts as a powerful online video platform designed for ease of use, even for those without prior video editing software experience. Its intuitive interface and ready-to-use templates enable anyone to become a video maker, producing high-quality video effortlessly.

How can HeyGen ensure my brand consistency in every video?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and fonts into all your corporate video solution projects. This ensures every high-quality video you create maintains consistent brand identity across all business communication tools.

