Enterprise Automation Video Generator: Scale Your Content

Automate faster production and cut down on costs for data-driven videos using Text-to-video from script.

Craft a dynamic 30-second promotional video targeting enterprise marketing teams, showcasing how HeyGen's AI video generator revolutionizes on-brand video production. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring quick cuts and vibrant graphics, accompanied by an upbeat, inspiring audio track. Emphasize the ease of creating professional content by leveraging HeyGen's powerful AI avatars to deliver key messages efficiently.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second explainer video designed for HR and training departments, illustrating the power of personalized videos for employee onboarding and skill development. The visual aesthetic should be friendly and approachable with clear, simple animations, supported by a warm, articulate voiceover generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring every employee feels uniquely addressed.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second testimonial-style video for sales leaders, demonstrating how HeyGen enables scalable video outreach through data-driven videos. The visual presentation should be professional and persuasive, featuring diverse success stories with energetic, motivational background music. Highlight the flexibility of using HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance visual storytelling and resonate with various client segments.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 30-second announcement video for product managers introducing a new software feature, leveraging the speed of an AI video generator. The visual style must be clean, futuristic, and demonstrative, using crisp sound effects and a neutral, professional music bed. Showcase how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports allows for seamless adaptation across multiple digital platforms, reaching users wherever they are.
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Enterprise Automation Video Generator Works

Streamline your video production, create on-brand content at scale, and deliver personalized messages efficiently with AI automation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script directly into the platform. Our 'Text-to-video from script' capability will form the narrative backbone of your automated video production.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select an 'AI avatar' to present your message. This key feature of an 'AI video generator' brings a human touch to your automated content, saving time and resources.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Controls
Utilize 'Branding controls (logo, colors)' to integrate your company's unique identity, ensuring all your 'on-brand videos' maintain visual consistency across all communications.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Content
Finalize your video content with precise 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various platforms, ensuring seamless 'scalability across channels and audiences' for your enterprise.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale Customer Success Content Production

Automatically generate compelling customer success videos to share testimonials efficiently, boosting trust and demonstrating value across channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support the creation of on-brand videos for diverse marketing needs?

HeyGen empowers users to produce high-quality, on-brand videos effortlessly through extensive branding controls, including custom logos and color palettes. This ensures that every piece of video marketing content aligns perfectly with your brand identity, even for personalized videos.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for businesses aiming to scale video production?

HeyGen is a powerful AI video generator designed for faster production and exceptional scalability across channels and audiences. Our platform leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to efficiently scale video content creation.

Can HeyGen transform text-to-video scripts into dynamic explainer video content?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at converting text-to-video scripts into engaging explainer video content. With features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and ready-to-use templates, HeyGen simplifies the process of creating impactful and data-driven videos.

How can HeyGen enhance enterprise automation video generator workflows and integrate with existing tools?

HeyGen functions as a robust enterprise automation video generator, streamlining your video production workflows through powerful AI automation. It is built to seamlessly integrate with your tools, ensuring Enterprise-grade security and efficient content delivery across your organization.

