Enterprise Announcement Video Maker: Streamline Corporate Comms

Craft professional corporate announcement videos effortlessly using customizable templates and scenes to enhance your message.

Create a 45-second professional enterprise announcement video for an internal product launch, targeting your sales and marketing teams. The visual style should be modern and energetic, featuring dynamic motion graphics and a confident, inspiring voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to rapidly convert your product brief into a compelling visual narrative, ensuring a cohesive and engaging message across your organization as an effective enterprise announcement video maker.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a crisp 60-second corporate announcement video detailing Q3 performance updates, intended for stakeholders and executive leadership. Employ a sophisticated and data-driven visual approach with sleek infographics, complemented by a clear and authoritative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a polished and consistent narration, enhancing the credibility of your business video maker presentation.
Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second internal communication video celebrating outstanding employee achievements, aimed at boosting morale across all departments. The visual aesthetic should be warm and inviting, incorporating genuine employee testimonials and uplifting background music. Make use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble an engaging narrative that fosters a sense of community within your enterprise, demonstrating the power of an online video maker for internal recognition.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 50-second public announcement video introducing a new strategic partnership, targeting industry media and potential clients. The video should exhibit a premium and professional visual style with co-branded elements and confident, explanatory narration. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present a unified and consistent brand image, ensuring your announcement video stands out with seamless visual integration and clear messaging for widespread distribution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How enterprise announcement video maker Works

Create professional and impactful enterprise announcement videos effortlessly with intuitive tools and customizable templates.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Start by choosing from a wide range of professionally designed Video Templates. These ready-to-use Templates & scenes provide a perfect foundation for any enterprise announcement.
2
Step 2
Personalize Your Content
Easily customize your video by adding your company's logo, brand colors, and specific text. Our powerful Branding controls ensure consistency with your corporate identity.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Music
Enhance your message with professional audio. Utilize our Voiceover generation feature to create engaging narration and complement it with suitable background music from our library.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Generate your impactful announcement video in various aspect ratios using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ready for seamless sharing across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines enterprise announcement video making, allowing businesses to create compelling online video announcements effortlessly. This powerful video maker boosts internal and external communications.

Feature Customer Success Announcements

.

Generate engaging video announcements of customer success stories to build trust, attract new clients, and strengthen your brand's reputation.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging announcement videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive online video maker that simplifies creating professional announcement videos. Users can leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to quickly produce compelling content, ensuring a high-quality creative output.

What customization options are available for my corporate announcement video?

With HeyGen, you can easily customize your corporate announcement video by utilizing branding controls for logos and colors, selecting from editable templates, and enhancing visuals with our media library or your own assets. This ensures your business video maker needs are fully met.

Is HeyGen suitable for producing enterprise-level announcement videos?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a robust enterprise announcement video maker, offering scalable solutions for businesses. It provides a seamless platform for creating professional and impactful announcement videos efficiently, supporting internal communications and marketing needs.

Can I add voiceovers and subtitles to my announcement videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to effortlessly generate a voiceover from your script and automatically add subtitles/captions to your announcement video. This enhances accessibility and ensures clear communication for all your viewers.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo