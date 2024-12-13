Enterprise Announcement Video Generator: Create Impactful Videos

Quickly transform your scripts into engaging videos with powerful Text-to-video from script technology for seamless internal and external communications.

Create a 45-second corporate announcement video for internal communications, introducing a new company initiative to employees and stakeholders, featuring a professional AI avatar delivering the message in a sleek, confident visual style.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 30-second announcement video for social media to share a significant company update with a broad public audience, utilizing a modern, energetic visual style enhanced by HeyGen's customizable templates and scenes to capture attention effectively.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second enterprise announcement video, targeting business partners and investors, detailing a new strategic partnership, delivered with a formal yet accessible tone, ensuring clarity through HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and automatic subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 45-second business video summarizing the quarterly performance for internal teams and department heads, adopting an informative yet engaging visual style, enriched by relevant stock footage from HeyGen's media library and professional voiceover generation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an enterprise announcement video generator Works

Effortlessly create professional corporate announcement videos for internal communications, product launches, or company updates, saving time and resources.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Paste your announcement message or product launch script into our editor. The Text-to-video from script feature instantly converts your text into video content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a range of AI avatars to present your message, adding a professional and engaging touch to your corporate announcement video.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Integrate your company logo, colors, and fonts using comprehensive Branding controls to align your video with your enterprise visual identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Enhance accessibility by adding subtitles/captions, then export your polished video, ready for internal communications or social media distribution.

Use Cases

Create Inspiring Company Updates

Craft motivational corporate announcements and leadership messages that inspire employees and reinforce company values effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an enterprise announcement video generator for businesses?

HeyGen enables businesses to efficiently create high-quality corporate announcement videos using advanced AI avatars and Text-to-video from script functionality. This makes it an ideal business video maker for internal communications, investor updates, and external announcements.

Can I customize my announcement videos with specific branding controls in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to customize your video content with your company's logo, colors, and other visual elements. You can leverage customizable templates to ensure every announcement video generator output maintains your unique brand identity.

What is the process for creating an announcement video using HeyGen's AI video generator?

Creating an announcement video with HeyGen is straightforward: simply input your script, select an AI avatar, and HeyGen automatically generates the video with AI voice-over and precise subtitles/captions. This seamless Text-to-video from script process streamlines production for all your company updates.

What types of company updates or product launches can HeyGen support with its AI capabilities?

HeyGen is incredibly versatile for various company updates, product launches, and internal communications. Its customizable templates and flexible aspect-ratio resizing make it perfect for generating professional videos suitable for social media, internal platforms, and corporate announcements.

